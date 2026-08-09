Manchester City Defeats Atletico Madrid Convinvingly in Seoul

·159·Sport
Manchester City Defeats Atletico Madrid Convinvingly in Seoul

Manchester City in a pre-season friendly match held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Atletico Madrid secured a confident 3-1 victory over. According to Goal.com, Enzo Maresca's side broke through the opponent's defense with a brilliant second-half performance and fully demonstrated their dominance in the South Korean tournament. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

From the opening minutes of the match, the English club started playing actively on the pitch. Early on, Tijjani Reijnders came close to scoring, but experienced goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a reliable save. Savinho played very actively on the wings, causing numerous difficulties for the opposing defenders, and his dangerous long-range shot went wide.

Towards the end of the first half, Diego Simeone's team unexpectedly opened the scoring. Following a corner kick that was not fully cleared, Morten Hjulmand crossed the ball into the penalty area, and 16-year-old talent Jorge Dominguez accurately targeted the goal guarded by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Thus, the Madrid club went into halftime with the lead.

Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush duo

In the second half, Maresca's team made tactical changes and further intensified their attacks. Especially, Antoine Semenyo's fast and powerful raids on the left wing Atletico Madrid tore the defense apart. In the 57th minute, Semenyo kept the ball at the edge of the pitch, broke into the penalty area with a brilliant move, and provided a convenient pass to Omar Marmoush. The striker made no mistake from close range and restored parity.

Two minutes later, a similar combination was repeated. Omar Marmoush converted Semenyo's perfect cross from the wing into another goal, completing a brace and putting the 'Citizens' ahead. Thus, the fate of the match was decided in a short time, leaving Atletico Madrid no chance to mount a comeback.

Simeone's substitutions and the end of the match

In the 64th minute of the match, Atletico Madrid the coaching staff brought on nine players at once. In particular, local star Kang-In Lee and Obed Vargas tried to breathe life into the team's play. Specifically, Kang-In Lee had a good opportunity to equalize the score, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Until the end of the match, Manchester City maintained their advantage. Substitute Divin Mubama had a great opportunity to extend the lead, but his shot was saved by substitute goalkeeper Salvi Esquivel. Nevertheless, when the final whistle blew, the 'Citizens' rightfully celebrated a 3-1 victory.

Manchester CityAtletico MadridOmar MarmoushAntoine SemenyoEnzo Maresca
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