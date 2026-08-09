Ronald Araújo’s Move to Liverpool Changes Barcelona’s Plans

The departure of Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araújo from Catalonia to English club Liverpool Barcelona’s transfer policy has taken a sharp turn. The unexpected transfer has presented head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco with major tasks to reshape the defence. Goal.com reports on it.

According to information published by Marca, the player had repeatedly stressed that he wanted to stay at the club. His departure was therefore unexpected even for his teammates. However, after head coach Hansi Flick’s position and vision became clearer, the defender decided to take on a new challenge.

Transfer Details and Financial Terms

Ronald Araújo has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool running until June 2031. The English club also has an option to buy the player at the end of the season, with the transfer fee set at approximately €50 million.

Liverpool have also agreed to cover the player’s full salary, one of the highest at Barcelona. This significantly reduces the Catalan club’s financial burden and helps cut its wage bill.

New Tasks for Deco and Hansi Flick

Araújo’s departure for England after saying goodbye to his teammates and club staff at the Joan Gamper Sports City was not part of Barcelona’s plans at all. Although the possibility had always been discussed, the player had shown little inclination to leave.

The current situation requires sporting director Deco to consider five alternatives for strengthening the centre of defence, alongside other priorities in the transfer market. This difficult balancing act will inevitably affect the team’s results this season.