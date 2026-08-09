A Special Pattern Has Been Created to Confuse Surveillance Cameras

A new software solution has been developed in the United States to protect privacy and bypass automated surveillance systems. Created by cybersecurity specialist Bill Swearingen, the computer patterns can be applied to clothing and various objects to block modern surveillance cameras and license plate readers from identifying a person or vehicle. Such technologies could become a unique protective tool for citizens who do not want to live under constant surveillance in urban spaces. This was reported by Techcrunch.com.

According to TechCrunch, the project is called noRecognition and is designed to counter algorithmic surveillance systems widely used in the United States and other regions. In recent years, street cameras have been enhanced with AI and facial recognition technologies, allowing law enforcement agencies to monitor any activity in real time. However, such mass surveillance is causing serious concern among many experts and ordinary citizens.

Confusing Algorithms, Not Cameras

Over the past year, Swearingen conducted nearly 31 million tests for this purpose. He explains that the patterns do not interfere with video recording but completely confuse the camera algorithm’s ability to recognize an object in the image. As a result, the system raises no warning and the object appears to disappear from the radar.

The specialist, who managed the project from Kansas City, says that the streets of his city are filled with surveillance cameras and that residents never gave their consent to this. Last year, when he wanted to attend a demonstration, his concern that citizens exercising their rights could be tracked through surveillance cameras motivated him to launch the project.

First Test at the Def Con Exhibition

The project successfully passed its first public test at the Def Con cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. During the event, a car covered with the special pattern demonstrated in real-world conditions how surveillance systems could be confused. This opened a new chapter in debates over privacy and surveillance technologies in the digital age.

Bill Swearingen argues that special patterns should give people the right to “switch off” surveillance of themselves. In his view, privacy is a fundamental right, and every citizen should be able to oppose having their every move monitored by the government or private companies. It is still unclear what changes these technologies will bring to legislation and security, but they are being viewed as an important step toward digital privacy.