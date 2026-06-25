Pedri shares his thoughts on the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez to Barcelona

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Pedri shares his thoughts on the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez to Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has reacted to rumors linking Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez to the Catalan club. The Argentine striker's public desire to leave the Metropolitano stadium has caused a stir in the transfer market, according to Goal.com. reports.

In an interview with Teledeporte, Pedri praised the skills of the World Cup-winning forward. He emphasized that Barcelona should always aim to sign the best players in the world, and Julian Alvarez is certainly one of them.

"I really like Julian as a player. I have always said that I want the best players to be in the Barcelona squad," Pedri admitted. However, the 23-year-old midfielder added that many factors must align for such a transfer to happen.

Financial and political hurdles in the transfer

Pedri's statement comes at a delicate time for the club. Currently, the Barcelona management, particularly Deco and Joan Laporta, are trying to balance the club's complex financial situation. It is clear that Atletico Madrid will not let their star player go easily, which complicates negotiations.

According to Goal.com, Pedri stated he has no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of the club or the player. "I don't want to get involved in the club's or the player's business. If this deal happens and he joins our team, we will welcome him with open arms," he said.

Julian Alvarez himself has already asked the Atletico board to put him on the transfer list. Reports suggest the 26-year-old forward dreams of continuing his career with the 'Blaugrana'. Barcelona is reportedly preparing a bid of nearly 130 million euros for the Argentine.

The club's management sees Alvarez as the primary candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Camp Nou as his contract expires. The departure of the Polish striker is expected to leave a significant void in the team's attack, and Alvarez is considered the most suitable replacement.

BarcelonaAtletico MadridJulian AlvarezPedriTransfers
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