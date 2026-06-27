Nico Paz to stay at Como: €60 million deal reached with Real Madrid

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Nico Paz to stay at Como: €60 million deal reached with Real Madrid

Italian club Como has pulled off an unexpected and sensational deal ahead of the summer transfer window. The Serie A side has agreed on new terms with Real Madrid for a €60 million fee to keep their star player, Argentine playmaker Nico Paz, at the club. This move demonstrates the team's firm determination to retain their squad ahead of their debut in the Champions League next season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Como management has taken on this massive financial commitment to prevent the activation of the preferential buy-back clause set by Real Madrid. Under the initial agreement, the Madrid club had the right to bring their academy graduate back for just €10 million, but the Italians agreed to raise the transfer fee to €60 million to keep the player permanently.

Transfer details and new terms

As a result of the negotiations, Real Madrid not only secured a significant amount of money but also protected their future interests. Under the new deal, the buy-back price for Nico Paz for the "Royal Club" is now set at €80 million. This sum is expected to come into effect next summer. The Madrid side plans to use these funds to finance the project of new coach José Mourinho.

Nico Paz has become a true leader under Cesc Fàbregas over the past two seasons. The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in Serie A last season, contributing significantly to his team's qualification for Europe's most prestigious tournament. His performance attracted the attention of not only Real Madrid but also another Italian giant, Inter, but Como acted quickly to beat the competition.

Future club plans

According to GOAL.com, the €60 million payment will be spread over four years. This method allows Como to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Nevertheless, such a large investment is a record expenditure for the club and signals the team's high ambitions.

For the fans gathering at the Stadio Sinigaglia, this news is a huge morale boost. Keeping the team's brightest star ensures squad stability ahead of the Champions League. Now, Cesc Fàbregas and the club management will focus on strengthening the defensive line, as the midfield is already firmly built around Nico Paz.

This transfer is also interesting for football fans, as the ability of modest clubs like Como to negotiate on equal terms with giants like Real Madrid in the major transfer market is one of the new trends in modern football. Nico Paz's performance next season will have to prove that he is truly worth €60 million.

Nico PazComoReal MadridTransferSerie A
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