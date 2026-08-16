Official: Ramazon Temirov’s Next Opponent and Fight Date Announced

Uzbek renowned and explosive knockout artist, UFC fighter Ramazon Temirovall details about his next fight have been officially revealed. Our compatriot will step into the Octagon this autumn at one of the biggest numbered events.

According to the UFC press service, Temirov on October 24 will compete at the magnificent Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at UFC 333 tournament.

Opponent — dangerous English fighter ranked in the Top 6

This bout will become one of the most important matchups between flyweight contenders:

Who is the opponent? Ramazon will face the experienced and skilled English fighter Lone Kavana in the Octagon;

Ranking stakes: Kavana currently holds 6th place in the UFC flyweight rankings, while our compatriot Temirov is ranked 7th ;

Value of victory: A win in this bout would give Ramazon the chance to break into the division’s Top 5 and become the direct challenger for the championship belt.

Temirov’s knockout streak in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi in the UAE has already become a truly lucky arena for Ramazon Temirov:

Impressive victory over Erceg: Our compatriot fought his last bout right here, on July 25, against Australian former title challenger Steve Erceg ;

First-round finish: In that bout, Temirov rocked the global MMA community by stopping his opponent via technical knockout in the opening round with a barrage of powerful strikes.

In the October 24 clash, Ramazon Temirov will look to extend his winning run and take another huge step toward the championship.

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