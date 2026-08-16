Unexpected defeat at UFC 330: Miqtibek Orolbay submitted in the third round

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Unexpected defeat at UFC 330: Miqtibek Orolbay submitted in the third round

An unexpected result was recorded for Central Asian mixed martial arts fans at the latest major numbered UFC 330 tournament hosted by Philadelphia, USA.

In a welterweight bout at the tournament, promising Kyrgyz athlete Miqtibek Orolbay faced local fighter Jeremayya Uells.

Decisive submission in the third round

The fight unfolded amid intense and uncompromising exchanges from the opening minutes:

  • Intense pressure: Both athletes showed activity in grappling and stand-up exchanges, putting up fierce resistance;

  • Decisive moment: By the third round, Jeremayya Uells had taken full control of the initiative, managing to take his opponent to the ground and secure a favorable position;

  • Early finish: In the third round, Uells forced Orolbay into a submission hold and won the fight before the final bell.

A major title fight lies ahead

As a reminder, in the main event of this major fight night, welterweight champion Islam Maxachev will defend his title against the No. 1 contender, undefeated Irish star Yen Machado Gerri.

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