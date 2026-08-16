Major Space and Defense Innovation Center to Be Built in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government has approved a draft memorandum with local satellite manufacturer EnduroSat to establish a major space and defense innovation center at Dobroslavtsi Air Base near Sofia. According to Ixbt.com, the project is expected to be an important step toward expanding the country’s space infrastructure and developing the national economy in high-tech fields. Ixbt.com reports .

The core of the new center will be a complex for assembling, testing, and qualifying satellites. EnduroSat founder and CEO Raycho Raychev said the company plans to turn the Dobroslavtsi base into one of Europe’s leading centers for space and defense development. This would take Bulgaria’s capabilities in the sector to an entirely new level.

National Infrastructure and Government Support

Although the country does not have its own national space agency, government leaders are actively supporting high-tech manufacturing and research and development. Earlier, authorities announced that preparations had begun for a National Space Data Monitoring, Coordination, and Management Center. The government is focusing on developing a knowledge-based economy and aims to make Bulgaria not merely a technology consumer, but also a technology creator.

Other local space companies are also showing strong interest in the initiative. In particular, Sfera Technologies is developing an integrated system designed to accelerate the delivery of Earth remote sensing data. According to company head Zdravko Dimitrov, the country’s industry already has the capabilities to operate in low, medium, and geostationary orbits, as well as to manufacture and test satellites.

Industrial Integration and the International Market

Although Bulgaria’s space sector is still somewhat fragmented, the center in Dobroslavtsi should unite all participants and ensure its sustainable development. Sfera Technologies, in turn, plans to expand its capacity to support the operation of 12 satellites by the end of 2026 and to expand and scale up its ground infrastructure in 2027. The company’s products are primarily intended for the European Union market, while opportunities in the United States and Southeast Asia are also being considered.

Experts believe that one of Bulgaria’s key advantages in this area is its strong educational base, including Sofia University’s aerospace engineering program, which is producing qualified specialists. Joint efforts by the government’s space data center and private companies will help create an integrated space ecosystem in the country, spanning manufacturing to ground systems.