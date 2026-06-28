WC 2026: Argentina Perfect, Thriller in Group J

·43·Sport
WC 2026: Argentina Perfect, Thriller in Group J

The final matchday of Group J in the FIFA World Cup has concluded. While Lionel Messi's Argentina celebrated another victory, the parallel clash between Algeria and Austria became one of the most dramatic matches in World Cup history.

Jordan vs Argentina: A classic of Messi and Lo Celso

The Argentina national team finished the group stage on a high. Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez (penalty) scored in the first half, effectively deciding the game. Although Jordan's Al-Tamari reduced the deficit in the 55th minute, Lionel Messi had the final word in the 80th minute to seal the result — 1:3.

The South Americans advanced to the playoffs with a 100% record (3 wins in 3 matches). Jordan, failing to earn a single point, exited the tournament.

WC 2026. Group J. Matchday 3 Jordan 1:3 Argentina Goals: Tamari (55) — Lo Celso (19), Lautaro (31 pen), Messi (80).

Algeria vs Austria: A 90+6' goal and a 6-goal drama

The clash between the African and European representatives provided a real goal show. Goals from Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer were answered by Belghali and the legendary Riyad Mahrez for Algeria.

The real drama unfolded in stoppage time: in the 90+3rd minute, Mahrez completed his brace, seemingly securing victory for Algeria, but in the 90+6th minute, Sasha Kalajdzic saved Austria from defeat — 3:3. This hard-fought draw saw both teams advance to the Round of 16.

Final Group J Standings

Following the matchday 3 games, the final group situation is as follows. Argentina, Austria, and Algeria secured their spots in the playoffs:

Teams

Played

Win

Draw

Loss

GD

Pts

1

Argentina

3

3

0

0

8:1

9

2

Austria

3

1

1

1

6:6

4

3

Algeria

3

1

1

1

5:7

4

4

Jordan

3

0

0

3

3:8

0

Lineups:

  • Jordan: Abu Layla, Nasib, Al Arab, Abudahab, Haddod, Ar Rashdan, Ar Ravabdeh, Taha, Olwan, Fahuri, Al Azayzeh.

  • Argentina: Martinez, Otamendi, Senesi, Tagliafico, Simeone, Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso, Paz, Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

  • Algeria: Benbot, Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Hadjam, Aouar, Bentaleb, Maza, Mahrez, Gouiri, Chaibi.

  • Austria: Schlager, Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene, Seiwald, Schlager, Schmidt, Laimer, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.

ArgentinaAlgeriaAustria
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