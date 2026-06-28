Liverpool legend suggests unexpected replacement for Mohamed Salah

·50·Sport
Liverpool legend suggests unexpected replacement for Mohamed Salah

The management of England's Liverpool club continues to search for a worthy candidate to replace team leader Mohamed Salah. Merseyside legend Robbie Fowler has proposed an unexpected but interesting option for this vacancy. According to the former striker, USA national team captain Christian Pulisic, who is currently shining at AC Milan, could be the perfect fit for Liverpool. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Robbie Fowler noted on his social media pages that Pulisic's playing style and experience could allow him to follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah. Fowler wrote that the American footballer knows the English Premier League well, is in his prime, and his style of play brings joy to the fans.

Who will replace Salah?

While Liverpool has currently prepared an £86 million bid for RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, negotiations are not progressing as quickly as expected. Therefore, the club's scouts are forced to consider alternative options. Christian Pulisic has successfully revived his career in Italy's Serie A and has become a true leader at the San Siro.

For reference, Pulisic has appeared in 134 matches for AC Milan, recording 42 goals and 27 assists. This performance differs fundamentally from his unlucky and injury-plagued seasons at Chelsea. At Milan, he not only restored his physical condition but also proved to be a dangerous attacker on both wings.

There are reports that not only Liverpool but also Manchester United are interested in Pulisic. Former defender Paul Parker believes that the American star's move to Old Trafford could be the biggest step in his career. However, experts warn that the player's style may not fit every team.

Specifically, former USA national team member Tab Ramos emphasized that Pulisic performs effectively only in attacking teams that rely on ball possession. In his view, underdog teams or those relying solely on counter-attacks could stifle Pulisic's talent. Liverpool's attacking football seems to be an ideal choice in this regard.

So far, Liverpool's management has not made an official offer for the Pulisic transfer. However, the fact that Mohamed Salah's contract is nearing its end and the high probability of his move to Saudi Arabian clubs is urging the Merseysiders to make a decision sooner. Christian Pulisic remains a relatively affordable and proven option on the transfer market.

LiverpoolChristian PulisicMohamed SalahAC MilanTransfer
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