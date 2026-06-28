WC-2026. Eldor Shomurodov: "Psychology was the main factor"

·114·Sport
WC-2026. Eldor Shomurodov: "Psychology was the main factor"

The historic debut of the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup was followed with great interest not only in our country but also abroad. In particular, Russia's prestigious "Sport-Express" publication conducted an exclusive interview with our national team captain, Eldor Shomurodov, after the team concluded its participation in the tournament.

Below is the text version of this interview for your attention.

"Mistakes start when we are leading in the score"

Fabio Cannavaro said that the team lacked experience, especially in the second half when you unexpectedly switched to long balls. Was that actually the case?

— Yes, of course. Psychology was the main factor here. When you are leading, you want to avoid conceding and maintain the advantage at all costs. That's when mistakes start. We couldn't control the ball well, and I think that's why the opponent punished us.

— Did Abbosbek Fayzullaev touch the ball in the assist situation?

— He said he touched it himself. I hope the assist is credited to him.

"You will remember a World Cup goal for the rest of your life"

— How important is it for you to have scored at the World Cup?

— Of course, it is important for me. You will remember a goal scored at the World Cup for the rest of your life. It would have been even better if we had won.

— Did you swap shirts with anyone after the match against Portugal (0:5)?

— No. At that moment, I wasn't in the mood to swap shirts with anyone.

Cannavaro's contribution to the team

— What was Cannavaro able to give to the team?

— A lot of positive things. I won't list them one by one. We didn't have enough time to fully absorb all of his ideas. But from a professional point of view, he taught the players a lot and showed what kind of player you need to be to play at a high level.

— Would you like to say something to the people who contributed to your career in Russia?

— I want to say a big thank you to everyone who cheered for us and supported us. Greetings and gratitude to all.

Eldor ShomurodovUzbekistanPortugalFabio Cannavaro
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal Must Pay £100 Million for Morgan Rogers TransferArsenal Must Pay £100 Million for Morgan Rogers TransferToday, 18:53Is Lamine Yamal Not Yet a True Star: Argentine Legend Sets Condition for Young TalentIs Lamine Yamal Not Yet a True Star: Argentine Legend Sets Condition for Young TalentToday, 18:36How much money will the Uzbekistan national team receive from FIFA?How much money will the Uzbekistan national team receive from FIFA?Today, 18:33Cannavaro Responds to Criticism After DR Congo MatchCannavaro Responds to Criticism After DR Congo MatchToday, 18:26Harry Kane Breaks England National Team Record: Gary Lineker's ReactionHarry Kane Breaks England National Team Record: Gary Lineker's ReactionToday, 18:19WC-2026: Rostov Congratulates Shomurodov on Historic GoalWC-2026: Rostov Congratulates Shomurodov on Historic GoalToday, 18:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar