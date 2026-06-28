James Rodriguez: “Such physical condition at 41 is a true example”

·42·Sport
James Rodriguez: “Such physical condition at 41 is a true example”

The match between Colombia and Portugal as part of the World Cup was remembered not only for the battle on the pitch, but also for the meeting of two old friends. Former Real Madrid stars James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo once again demonstrated their high mutual respect and bonds of friendship after the clash in Miami. This was reported by Goal.com news provides.

In the decisive match of the group stage, the teams drew 0-0. This result allowed Colombia to lead Group G with 7 points, while Portugal advanced to the playoffs from second place with 5 points. However, the main event of the match was the sincere communication between the two captains before the game and during the break.

Friendship and Admiration on the Pitch

According to Marca, before the game started, Rodriguez jokingly called Ronaldo "old," to which the Portuguese star responded by hugging him and calling him "brother." Their friendship formed in 2014 after James moved to Real Madrid. According to the Colombian footballer, he was a frequent guest at Ronaldo's home, and a very strong bond was established between them.

In an interview with ESPN after the match, James Rodriguez spoke emotionally about his former teammate. He specifically highlighted that despite being 41, Ronaldo still performs at a high level and has maintained his athletic form.

“We talked for a long time. He was my closest friend during the Real Madrid era and is a wonderful person. Just look at his physical condition at 41, see what he is doing. He is a true example for everyone and a great athlete. I look upon him with great affection and respect,” Rodriguez emphasized.

Skill that Never Fades Over the Years

Although Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays in Saudi Arabia and James Rodriguez plays for Minnesota in the USA, the distance has not affected their friendship. According to Goal.com, the Portuguese forward continues to lead in the most prestigious tournaments of world football, further increasing the admiration for his professionalism.

This match once again proved not only Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements on the pitch but also the immense respect he commands among his peers. For football fans in Uzbekistan, the partnership of these two stars undoubtedly evokes bright memories of Real Madrid's "golden era."

Cristiano RonaldoReal MadridJames RodriguezWorld CupFootball
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