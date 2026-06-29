Russian Coach Sharply Criticizes Coaching Change in Uzbekistan

The fact that the Uzbekistan national team failed to earn a single point and finished last in their group at the 2026 World Cup has sparked discussions in Russia.

Andrey Talalayev, head coach of Baltika Kaliningrad, attributed the national team's failure to the coaching change right before the World Cup. In his view, the previous system was dismantled, and there wasn't enough time to establish a new style of play.

“This is a huge failure”

Talalayev pointed to the Uzbekistan national team's statistics in the group stage.

The national team scored 2 goals and conceded 11 across three matches, failing to collect a single point.

“A goal difference of 2:11 and zero points. For a team with players like Husanov, Fayzullayev, and Shomurodov, this is a huge failure,” the Russian specialist said.

Famous players were in the squad

The Russian coach specifically noted the presence of internationally recognized players in the Uzbekistan squad.

He mentioned the following players:

Abduqodir Husanov;

Abbosbek Fayzullayev;

Eldor Shomurodov.

According to Talalayev, a better result in the group stage could have been expected from a team with such players.

“They destroyed the old system”

The Baltika head coach did not attribute Uzbekistan's failure solely to the individual level of the players.

He emphasized that the main problem was the loss of system and cohesion within the team following the coaching change.

“Here is the result of a coaching change. They destroyed the old system and didn't have time to build a new one,” Sport-Express quoted Talalayev.

His opinion has reignited debates over whether the decision to change the head coach before the World Cup was correct.

Uzbekistan's result at the 2026 World Cup

The national team played three matches in the group stage and suffered defeat in all of them.

Indicator Result Matches played 3 Points earned 0 Goals scored 2 Goals conceded 11 Group position Last place

Thus, Uzbekistan concluded its first-ever World Cup appearance in the group stage.

Was the problem the coach or the lack of time?

Talalayev's statement raises another important question in evaluating the national team's World Cup performance.

Did the new coach lack the time to prepare the team based on his own ideas, or were the national team's shortcomings much deeper?

The 2026 World Cup is being held from June 11 to July 19 across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Do you think the coaching change was the main reason for Uzbekistan's failure? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.