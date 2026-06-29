Six of our sports stars awarded with the Mard O‘g‘lon State Prize

Another piece of joyful news has been announced in Uzbekistan sports. In accordance with the Presidential decree, 6 talented young people who have achieved high results in various sports disciplines have been awarded the "Mard O‘g‘lon" State Prize.

Among the awardees are boxers, chess players, rowers, wrestlers, and other young people active in the sports sector.

Jahongir Zokirov is also among the award recipients

Jahongir Zokirov, a member of the Uzbekistan national boxing team, has also been honored with the "Mard O‘g‘lon" State Prize.

Representing the Jizzakh region, the athlete has been gaining the attention of fans with his results in recent years.

Representatives of chess and water sports were also awarded

Humoyun Begmuratov, a member of the Uzbekistan men's national chess team, was also deemed worthy of this high award.

Additionally, Dilshodjon Khudoyberdiyev, an athlete from the rowing department of the Samarkand regional specialized school for water sports, was included in the list of awardees.

Full list of award recipients

Zokirov Jahongir Lazizbek o‘g‘li — member of the Uzbekistan national boxing team, Jizzakh region;

Khudoyberdiyev Dilshodjon Rayimberdi o‘g‘li — athlete of the rowing department, Samarkand region;

Kholmatov Otabek Shuhrat o‘g‘li — senior specialist of the Sirdaryo regional Department of Internal Affairs squad;

Qosimkhojiyev Najmiddin Abdujabbor o‘g‘li — 4th-year student at the Uzbekistan State University of Physical Education and Sports, Surkhandarya region;

Khalmakhanov Aytjan Daniyor o‘g‘li — 2nd-year student at the Chirchiq Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, Tashkent region;

Begmuratov Humoyun Khusniddinovich — member of the Uzbekistan men's national chess team, Tashkent city.

What does this award mean?

The "Mard O‘g‘lon" State Prize is awarded to talented youth who have distinguished themselves in sports, education, military service, and public work, contributing to the country's development.

This recognition is not only an assessment of the athletes' current achievements but also a great incentive for their future careers.

Strong motivation for the youth

The awarded youth represent various regions and fields. Their success can be a source of inspiration for thousands of young athletes and students.

In your opinion, which athlete on this list has the brightest future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with sports fans.