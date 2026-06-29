Six of our sports stars awarded with the Mard O‘g‘lon State Prize

·94·Sport
Six of our sports stars awarded with the Mard O‘g‘lon State Prize

Another piece of joyful news has been announced in Uzbekistan sports. In accordance with the Presidential decree, 6 talented young people who have achieved high results in various sports disciplines have been awarded the "Mard O‘g‘lon" State Prize.

Among the awardees are boxers, chess players, rowers, wrestlers, and other young people active in the sports sector.

Jahongir Zokirov is also among the award recipients

Jahongir Zokirov, a member of the Uzbekistan national boxing team, has also been honored with the "Mard O‘g‘lon" State Prize.

Representing the Jizzakh region, the athlete has been gaining the attention of fans with his results in recent years.

Representatives of chess and water sports were also awarded

Humoyun Begmuratov, a member of the Uzbekistan men's national chess team, was also deemed worthy of this high award.

Additionally, Dilshodjon Khudoyberdiyev, an athlete from the rowing department of the Samarkand regional specialized school for water sports, was included in the list of awardees.

Full list of award recipients

  • Zokirov Jahongir Lazizbek o‘g‘li — member of the Uzbekistan national boxing team, Jizzakh region;

  • Khudoyberdiyev Dilshodjon Rayimberdi o‘g‘li — athlete of the rowing department, Samarkand region;

  • Kholmatov Otabek Shuhrat o‘g‘li — senior specialist of the Sirdaryo regional Department of Internal Affairs squad;

  • Qosimkhojiyev Najmiddin Abdujabbor o‘g‘li — 4th-year student at the Uzbekistan State University of Physical Education and Sports, Surkhandarya region;

  • Khalmakhanov Aytjan Daniyor o‘g‘li — 2nd-year student at the Chirchiq Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, Tashkent region;

  • Begmuratov Humoyun Khusniddinovich — member of the Uzbekistan men's national chess team, Tashkent city.

What does this award mean?

The "Mard O‘g‘lon" State Prize is awarded to talented youth who have distinguished themselves in sports, education, military service, and public work, contributing to the country's development.

This recognition is not only an assessment of the athletes' current achievements but also a great incentive for their future careers.

Strong motivation for the youth

The awarded youth represent various regions and fields. Their success can be a source of inspiration for thousands of young athletes and students.

In your opinion, which athlete on this list has the brightest future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with sports fans.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

New Era at Manchester City: Enzo Mareska Replaces GuardiolaNew Era at Manchester City: Enzo Mareska Replaces GuardiolaToday, 19:48Russian Coach Openly Discusses Uzbekistan's Main ProblemRussian Coach Openly Discusses Uzbekistan's Main ProblemToday, 19:42Shomurodov's goal is a unique record in the history of World Cups (video)Shomurodov's goal is a unique record in the history of World Cups (video)Today, 19:422026 World Cup. Netherlands vs Morocco: A Terrifying Battle on the Flanks2026 World Cup. Netherlands vs Morocco: A Terrifying Battle on the FlanksToday, 19:10Can Alexander Isak justify his £125 million price tag at Liverpool?Can Alexander Isak justify his £125 million price tag at Liverpool?Today, 18:53Conflict between Chelsea and Enzo Maresca: London club accuses former coachConflict between Chelsea and Enzo Maresca: London club accuses former coachToday, 18:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar