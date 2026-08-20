Chelsea Announce Squad Numbers For The New Season

Chelsea have confirmed their players’ official squad numbers ahead of the upcoming new season. One of the most notable changes is that striker João Pedro has been handed the iconic number nine, reports talkSPORT. This was reported by Goal.com.

With the team undergoing major changes under head coach Xabi Alonso, the decision has attracted considerable attention. João Pedro receiving the number is a fitting reward for his outstanding performances last season.

New Squad Changes And Number Allocation

According to talkSPORT, João Pedro scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions last season, and was named the Player of the Season. He has therefore inherited the number 9 shirt previously worn by Liam Delap

Liam Delap, meanwhile, has been given the number 12 shirt. The striker had worn number 9 since joining from Ipswich Town in 2025, but managed just three goals in 47 appearances last season. As a result, his future at Stamford Bridge is now uncertain.

The presence of forwards such as Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu at the club has pushed Delap further away from the starting lineup. Despite having a five-year contract, he is expected to leave before the transfer window closes. Although the player would prefer to remain in the Premier League, Italian club Como are also interested in him.

Changes In Defence And Midfield

Other players’ squad numbers have also been updated under Xabi Alonso. In particular, Wesley Fofana has taken the number 3 shirt previously worn by Marc Cucurella. Fofana had worn numbers 33 and 29 since joining from Leicester City.

The team’s record signing, Morgan Rogers, will wear number 17 next season. Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling previously wore the number. Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been cleared to return to action, has been assigned number 33, while his former number 10 shirt has been given to Cole Palmer.