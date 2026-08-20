Framework Introduces Modular Laptop With Upgraded Processors

·17·Technology
Framework Introduces Modular Laptop With Upgraded Processors

Framework, known for its modular and easy-to-repair gadgets, has taken one of its most popular devices, a small-format laptop, to the next level. According to Ixbt.com, the device is now equipped with next-generation Intel processors, delivering a significant improvement in energy efficiency. Ixbt.com reports .

The main new feature is the option to install the latest processors from the Intel Wildcat Lake family. Previously, buyers were limited to the Core i3-1315U and Core i5-1334U chips, but they can now choose from the new Core 3 304, Core 5 320, and Core 7 350 models.

High energy efficiency and battery life

According to the manufacturer, simply replacing the old-generation processor with a new one immediately increased the laptop’s battery life by 70% through a single technical upgrade. The main reason for this huge improvement over the initial version with a 13th-generation Core processor is the exceptional efficiency of the new chips.

These processors have five or six cores and are optimized more for energy efficiency than for extremely high computing power. This factor allows the device to run longer without recharging, providing an important benefit for users on the move.

Key technical specifications

Although the processors have been upgraded, the laptop’s other main components and design remain unchanged. Specifically, the compact model includes:

  • A 12.2-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1200p
  • A 50 Wh battery
  • Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity standards
  • A convertible design that allows the laptop to be transformed into a tablet
  • Several bright color options and a modular design
Thanks to its modular approach, Framework continues to give users the freedom to disassemble the device themselves and replace its components. This is important for reducing electronic waste and extending the technology’s service life.

According to the market pricing, the base version of the device costs 630 euros without memory. If users add 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, the total price reaches 805 euros.

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