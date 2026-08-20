Diego Moreira officially becomes a Milan player

·16·Sport
Diego Moreira officially becomes a Milan player

Italian club Milan continued its transfer-market activity by signing talented winger Diego Moreira from Strasbourg. The club announced the move on its official website and emphasized that the deal is also financially significant. Goal.com reports .

According to the announcement, the footballer arrived in Milan, successfully completed his medical and signed the contract. To finalize the transfer, agent Jorge Mendes spent more than six hours at Casa Milan, highlighting the strengthening cooperation between the parties.

Long-term contract and a legendary number

The agreement between Milan and the player runs until June 30, 2031. The new signing has also been given the No. 22 shirt, famously worn by Kaká, who left an indelible mark on the club’s history. Diego Moreira expressed his feelings about the opportunity, admitting that he was excited and could hardly believe what was happening.

Born on August 6, 2004, in Liège, Belgium, Diego Moreira came through the academies of several prominent clubs during his professional development. He gained experience at Standard Liège, where he was developed, and Benfica. In particular, with Benfica’s youth team, he won the UEFA Youth League and the U-20 Intercontinental Cup during the 2021/22 season.

Rich experience across Europe

The winger made his UEFA Champions League qualifying debut with Benfica before moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2023. On August 30 of that year, he made his first appearance for the London club’s senior team in a League Cup match against Wimbledon. He also represented French side Olympique Lyonnais during the 2023/24 season.

After joining Strasbourg on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2024, the player impressed in France and became one of the domestic league’s brightest young talents thanks to his pace, technique and tactical versatility. His performances for Strasbourg caught the attention of Milan’s scouts.

Steps on the international stage

At international level, Diego Moreira initially represented Portugal at various youth levels and with the U21 team, taking part in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. However, from 2025 onward, he chose to represent Belgium and appeared in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as at the tournament’s final stage.

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