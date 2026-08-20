Barcelona Earn Hard-Fought Win Over Al Ahly Ahead of the Season

·2·Sport
Barcelona Earn Hard-Fought Win Over Al Ahly Ahead of the Season

On Wednesday evening, Barcelona of Spain concluded their traditional preseason preparations by facing Egypt’s Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy. The entertaining and fiercely contested match at Spotify Camp Nou ended with a narrow 2:1 victory for the Catalans. The game not only offered a glimpse of the team’s condition ahead of the new season but also sparked lively debate in the Spanish press. Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s performance was well below their usual level despite the victory. The hosts’ display came under criticism, with the newspaper headlining its report: "Barcelona, far from their usual level, begin their home campaign." Experts believe the team is still some way from the level of football they are expected to produce under German coach Hansi Flick.

Match Heroes and Those Facing Criticism

The Catalan press was dissatisfied with the performances of several key players. Young talent Lamine Yamal was ineffective in the first half, while French full-back Jules Koundé also showed that he is not yet at his best. Nevertheless, several players in the attack managed to impress.

The main focus and positive reviews centered on Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim and Brazilian winger Raphinha. Both players found the net and made valuable contributions to their team’s victory. Hamza Abdelkarim stood out in particular, registering three accurate shots and being recognized as the most effective player on the pitch.

Return to Spotify Camp Nou

The match was also significant for Barcelona because the team returned to its home stadium, Spotify Camp Nou, after a break of around two and a half months. Their previous game at the venue had taken place in May last year, as the La Liga season was coming to an end.

Although the result was positive, the quality of the performance showed that the coaching staff still have plenty of issues to resolve. Hansi Flick’s players must regain their rhythm and eliminate their weaknesses before the upcoming competitive fixtures. Fans are hoping to see a brighter display from their favorite team in the new season.

BarcelonaAl AhlyJoan Gamper TrophyHamza AbdelkarimRaphinha
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