Milan Sign Strasbourg Winger Diego Moreira

·18·Sport
Milan Sign Strasbourg Winger Diego Moreira

This was reported by Goal.com.

The young Belgian international of Portuguese descent arrived in Milan in recent days and successfully completed his medical. All formalities were then finalized at the Casa Milan headquarters. The deal is being viewed as an important financial and sporting step in the club’s future plans.

Long-Term Contract and Legendary Number

According to the official statement, Diego Moreira has signed a long-term contract with Milan running until June 30, 2031. The winger will wear the famous No. 22 shirt, previously worn by club legend Kaká, for the Rossoneri. This reflects the significant confidence placed in the young player by the club’s management and coaching staff.

Diego Moreira was born on August 6, 2004, in Liège, Belgium. He developed his football skills in the academies of Standard Liège and Benfica. With Benfica’s youth team, he won the UEFA Youth League and the U-20 Intercontinental Cup during the 2021/22 season.

A Rich Football Journey and International Experience

The winger, who has already played for several top clubs, joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and made his debut for the London club. He also played for French sides Olympique Lyon and Strasbourg, becoming one of Ligue 1’s most promising young players. His pace, technique and tactical versatility did not escape the attention of Milan’s scouts.

At international level, Moreira initially represented Portugal’s youth teams before beginning to play for Belgium’s senior national team in 2025. He featured in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and has already strengthened his position within the national side. Milan fans have high hopes for the new signing, who is expected to bring serious competition to the team’s attack.

AC MilanDiego MoreiraStrasbourgTransferSerie A
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