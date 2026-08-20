Barcelona Want to Strengthen Their Attack Before the Transfer Window Closes

The 2–1 victory over Al-Ahli at Camp Nou in the traditional Gamper Trophy was celebrated in a festive atmosphere. However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick spoke openly after the match about the Catalan club’s plans for the remainder of the transfer window. The club confirmed that it is particularly focused on strengthening its attack. As Goal.com reports.

At the end of the match, Hansi Flick once again stressed that the team urgently needs a clear central striker—a No. 9. The German coach praised Deco’s work in the transfer market and expressed confidence that the required player would join the squad before the deadline. He noted that he and the club’s management were searching for the best possible option.

Replacing Robert Lewandowski Will Be Difficult

According to Deco, replacing the players who have left the squad has not been easy. Although Ferran Torres’s departure has been covered by the arrival of new players, finding a forward capable of matching Robert Lewandowski’s level remains a major challenge. The sporting director admitted that the Polish striker had ushered in an entire era in the club’s history and that replacing him would be difficult.

Nevertheless, Barcelona’s management is carefully assessing the opportunities available on the market during the final days of the transfer window. Deco said the club also has internal options, but is working intensively to find the best solution—one that can benefit the team throughout the season. The club stated that every signing would be carefully considered and aimed solely at improving the team’s performances.