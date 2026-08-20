Barcelona begins serious push to sign Lautaro Martínez

Spanish club Barcelona has identified Inter captain Lautaro Martínez as its main target in an effort to strengthen its attack during the final weeks of the transfer window. The move is expected to become a major turning point in the Catalan club’s summer transfer campaign, after it previously failed to sign another forward. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com and renowned insider Gerard Romero, Barcelona’s management tried to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez during the summer but received a rejection from the capital club. The Blaugrana’s sporting department then considered other options and made Inter forward Lautaro Martínez its top target.

A secret meeting in Madrid

It has emerged that Barcelona sporting director Deco recently met with the Argentine forward’s agent, Alexandro Kamano, in Madrid. The player’s representatives reportedly responded positively to the possibility of a move to the Catalan club.

Head coach Hansi Flick and the club’s management understand that the team needs a competitive, dynamic centre-forward. After the move for Julián Álvarez fell through, attention turned firmly to Lautaro, an Argentina international.

Inter and the transfer terms

However, these negotiations are unlikely to be easy for Barcelona. Inter have no intention of selling their captain and, just as Atlético Madrid refused to release their player, the Milan club is preparing for difficult talks.

Under Lautaro Martínez’s latest contract renewal, he and Inter removed the €120 million release clause, which had only been valid for a specific period. As a result, any club wishing to sign the player will have to reach a direct agreement with the Italian club’s management.

Everything will depend on the amount offered. If Barcelona submits a very high bid well above market value, it could be considered by representatives of the fund financing the club. However, Inter’s management currently has no plans to let its captain leave.