Barcelona begins serious push to sign Lautaro Martínez

·19·Sport
Barcelona begins serious push to sign Lautaro Martínez

Spanish club Barcelona has identified Inter captain Lautaro Martínez as its main target in an effort to strengthen its attack during the final weeks of the transfer window. The move is expected to become a major turning point in the Catalan club’s summer transfer campaign, after it previously failed to sign another forward. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com and renowned insider Gerard Romero, Barcelona’s management tried to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez during the summer but received a rejection from the capital club. The Blaugrana’s sporting department then considered other options and made Inter forward Lautaro Martínez its top target.

A secret meeting in Madrid

It has emerged that Barcelona sporting director Deco recently met with the Argentine forward’s agent, Alexandro Kamano, in Madrid. The player’s representatives reportedly responded positively to the possibility of a move to the Catalan club.

Head coach Hansi Flick and the club’s management understand that the team needs a competitive, dynamic centre-forward. After the move for Julián Álvarez fell through, attention turned firmly to Lautaro, an Argentina international.

Inter and the transfer terms

However, these negotiations are unlikely to be easy for Barcelona. Inter have no intention of selling their captain and, just as Atlético Madrid refused to release their player, the Milan club is preparing for difficult talks.

Under Lautaro Martínez’s latest contract renewal, he and Inter removed the €120 million release clause, which had only been valid for a specific period. As a result, any club wishing to sign the player will have to reach a direct agreement with the Italian club’s management.

Everything will depend on the amount offered. If Barcelona submits a very high bid well above market value, it could be considered by representatives of the fund financing the club. However, Inter’s management currently has no plans to let its captain leave.

BarcelonaLautaro MartínezInterJulián ÁlvarezTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Diego Moreira officially becomes a Milan playerDiego Moreira officially becomes a Milan playerToday, 01:36Milan Sign Strasbourg Winger Diego MoreiraMilan Sign Strasbourg Winger Diego MoreiraToday, 01:19Harry Kane Has Changed His Mind About Returning to the Premier LeagueHarry Kane Has Changed His Mind About Returning to the Premier LeagueYesterday, 23:12Rodri and Others: Famous Footballers Who Chose BarcelonaRodri and Others: Famous Footballers Who Chose BarcelonaYesterday, 22:37Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Lautaro MartínezBarcelona Step Up Pursuit of Lautaro MartínezYesterday, 22:15Inter Complete Transfer of Liverpool Midfielder Curtis JonesInter Complete Transfer of Liverpool Midfielder Curtis JonesYesterday, 21:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats