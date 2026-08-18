Honor Robot Phone sells out immediately after launch

·27·Technology
Honor Robot Phone sells out immediately after launch

The innovative Honor Robot Phone model, launched on the Chinese market, was snapped up by buyers at record speed. According to ixbt.com, the initial batch sold out completely in online stores as soon as it was released, with demand significantly exceeding supply. Ixbt.com reports .

The manufacturer set a starting price of 10,000 yuan for this unique gadget. As Honor CEO Li Szyan previously emphasized, the main goal of creating this smartphone was to attract attention to the brand and showcase advanced technological capabilities.

For this reason, the company decided not to artificially inflate the price. According to the executive, keeping the price at 10,000 yuan while accounting for all expenses and investments was an extremely difficult task for the company.

Technical capabilities and key specifications

The new flagship features a high-quality 6.3-inch flat LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 × 1216 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

To ensure long battery life, the device is equipped with a 7060 mA•ch battery. It also supports 120 W fast wired charging, enabling the battery to be fully recharged in a short time.

Unique camera design

The key distinguishing feature of the Honor Robot Phone is its mechanical gimbal camera mount made of aerospace-grade titanium alloy. According to Honor, the system was made 65 percent more compact than comparable conventional designs.

A dedicated motor can rotate the camera at speeds of up to 360 degrees per second. As a result, the camera can quickly change its position, automatically track moving objects, and perform complex dynamic maneuvers.

HonorRobot PhoneChinese MarketSmartphonesTechnology
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