Dildora Zokirova explained why she named her daughter “Muzdalifabonu” (video)

Actress Dildora Zokirova spoke on the “Omon-Omon” program about the events that led her to name her baby daughter Muzdalifabonu.

During the conversation, the host asked about the actress’s newborn daughter and her distinctive name. According to Dildora Zokirova, she chose the name after her trip to Saudi Arabia.

“When we went to Saudi Arabia, I was deeply impressed by the mountains of Muzdalifa. We named our daughter Muzdalifabonu with the hope that she, too, would grow up to be a majestic girl with the strength of the mountains,” the actress said.

The program also discussed how Dildora Zokirova had begun creating video content together with her husband.

The actress said that at first, her husband was not particularly interested in such activities. Later, however, he began taking part in Dildora Zokirova’s filming sessions.

“When we filmed at home, he would take time off work and stay there so that unrelated men would not come into our house. Later, I suggested that we shoot videos together. I said, ‘Let’s film together.’ After that, he became interested in it,” the actress recounted.

Today, the couple’s videos continue to attract the attention of fans on social media.