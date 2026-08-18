Virgil van Dijk Comments on Liverpool's New Defenders

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised the debut performances of Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo, who joined the squad during the summer transfer window, in the friendly against Como. The Reds secured a convincing 2–0 victory and recovered after their pre-season setbacks. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by ESPN, each of the new players featured for one half of the match. Jacquet, who had been sidelined for a long time after dislocating his shoulder in February, attracted attention by scoring Liverpool's second goal in his very first appearance for the club.

The new defenders and their debuts

Ronald Araujo, who joined the English club from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, replaced the French defender at half-time. These positive performances gave head coach Andoni Iraola an important opportunity to strengthen his defensive line ahead of the new Premier League season.

Nevertheless, experienced defender Virgil van Dijk stressed that time and patience would be needed to form a reliable central defensive partnership. The Netherlands international highlighted the importance of gaining experience together in competitive matches.

Understanding on the pitch and future plans

According to van Dijk, Jeremy's English is slightly better than Ronald's, but all professional footballers understand each other well on the pitch. The players share an instinct for reading situations and defending, although it will take some time to strengthen their communication.

Although Jacquet left the pitch feeling somewhat tired, this was considered natural after the first 45 minutes following a lengthy absence. The team is now focused on full recovery and preparing for a difficult away match against Newcastle in the opening round of the Premier League.

It should be noted that the victory over Como was Liverpool's first success after disappointing matches against Leeds United and Monaco. Coach Iraola had admitted that the team was struggling to maintain its physical level for the full 90 minutes, while van Dijk noted a significant improvement in the team's tactical sharpness.