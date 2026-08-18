The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on August 19

The dollar exchange rate effective on August 19 is expected to fall by around 36–37 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 850 soums.

• NBU — 11 850 soums.

• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11 850 soums.

• Tengebank — 11 850 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Apex Bank — 11 870 soums.

• Poytaxtbank — 11 870 soums.

• Asakabank — 11 890 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.