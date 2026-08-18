Rafael Leão Expected to Leave Milan

·15·Sport
Rafael Leão Expected to Leave Milan

It is now almost certain that Portuguese forward Rafael Leão will continue his career away from Milan. The player openly admitted that he wants a new experience during the summer transfer window, and the two sides are expected to part ways before the start of the 2026–27 season. The move could become one of the most high-profile transfers in European football, as several renowned clubs are competing for the player. This is reported by Goal.com.

According to a GOAL.com report, the player’s representatives and the club’s management will meet soon to reach a final decision. Milan initially demanded €60 million for its No. 10, but has now reduced the asking price to €45 million. The club plans to complete the transfer either through a permanent sale or a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Interest from Turkish and English clubs

Galatasaray are continuing their pursuit of Leão in earnest. The Istanbul club are ready to offer the player a net salary of €10–12 million per year and a five-year contract. However, the Turkish club’s current €35 million offer falls short of Milan’s demands. Nevertheless, Galatasaray’s management intend to conclude negotiations by the beginning of next week.

Even so, the player’s main priority remains the Premier League. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma also contacted Leão in Italy, but that option was rejected because of the high transfer fee and the player’s unwillingness to join another Serie A team.

Chelsea and Saudi Arabia options

Leão is considering a move to Chelsea to replace his Portugal teammate Pedro Neto. His agents are currently working on a transfer to the English club. It should be noted that Manchester City and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are also interested in Pedro Neto.

If the Premier League options do not materialize, Saudi Arabian clubs will remain serious contenders. Although this option is currently secondary, it is highly attractive financially. Over the next few days, it will become clear which team will be Rafael Leão’s new destination.

Rafael LeãoAC MilanChelseaGalatasaraySerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Changes in Chelsea ownership: Todd Boehly could sell his stakeChanges in Chelsea ownership: Todd Boehly could sell his stakeToday, 12:56Virgil van Dijk Comments on Liverpool's New DefendersVirgil van Dijk Comments on Liverpool's New DefendersToday, 12:55Chelsea sharply raises Pedro Neto’s transfer priceChelsea sharply raises Pedro Neto’s transfer priceToday, 12:19Liverpool are bringing in two talented footballers from the Paris clubLiverpool are bringing in two talented footballers from the Paris clubToday, 11:37Manchester United Firmly Rules Out Selling Bruno FernandesManchester United Firmly Rules Out Selling Bruno FernandesToday, 11:31Quvonchbek Ismoilov wins gold at the World ChampionshipsQuvonchbek Ismoilov wins gold at the World ChampionshipsToday, 07:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats