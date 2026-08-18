Rafael Leão Expected to Leave Milan

It is now almost certain that Portuguese forward Rafael Leão will continue his career away from Milan. The player openly admitted that he wants a new experience during the summer transfer window, and the two sides are expected to part ways before the start of the 2026–27 season. The move could become one of the most high-profile transfers in European football, as several renowned clubs are competing for the player. This is reported by Goal.com.

According to a GOAL.com report, the player’s representatives and the club’s management will meet soon to reach a final decision. Milan initially demanded €60 million for its No. 10, but has now reduced the asking price to €45 million. The club plans to complete the transfer either through a permanent sale or a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Interest from Turkish and English clubs

Galatasaray are continuing their pursuit of Leão in earnest. The Istanbul club are ready to offer the player a net salary of €10–12 million per year and a five-year contract. However, the Turkish club’s current €35 million offer falls short of Milan’s demands. Nevertheless, Galatasaray’s management intend to conclude negotiations by the beginning of next week.

Even so, the player’s main priority remains the Premier League. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma also contacted Leão in Italy, but that option was rejected because of the high transfer fee and the player’s unwillingness to join another Serie A team.

Chelsea and Saudi Arabia options

Leão is considering a move to Chelsea to replace his Portugal teammate Pedro Neto. His agents are currently working on a transfer to the English club. It should be noted that Manchester City and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are also interested in Pedro Neto.

If the Premier League options do not materialize, Saudi Arabian clubs will remain serious contenders. Although this option is currently secondary, it is highly attractive financially. Over the next few days, it will become clear which team will be Rafael Leão’s new destination.