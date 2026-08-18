Manchester United Firmly Rules Out Selling Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have taken a firm stance on the future of their captain and chief creative force, Bruno Fernandes. According to BBC Sport, the English club are ready to reject any offer for the 31-year-old midfielder and have absolutely no intention of selling him. Goal.com reports this.

Recently, reports suggested that interest in the Portuguese midfielder was growing among major European and Turkish clubs. Galatasaray of Turkey, as well as Italian sides Juventus and Milan, were reportedly considering options to sign the experienced player. The Istanbul club was even said to be preparing an offer worth around €50 million.

The board has learned from last year's mistakes

However, the officials at Old Trafford have put an end to all speculation by openly declaring that their leader is not for sale. This marks a sharp contrast with the approach taken by the current leadership last year. Twelve months ago, when a substantial offer arrived from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, United had left the decision up to the player. According to public statements, Bruno Fernandes was frustrated by the board's attitude and admitted that he felt unwanted by the team.

The current situation is entirely different. The new management sees Fernandes as a central figure in building the squad and is seeking to show that it has recognised his value in time. Although no official offers have yet arrived at the club, the leadership has already informed potential buyers that the player is not for sale.

The desire to stay at Old Trafford and the fans' love

The footballer's current contract with Manchester United runs for another year and includes an option to extend it for a further season. The expiry of the £57 million release clause means that the English club now hold all the leverage in the transfer market. For his part, the experienced playmaker also prefers to continue his career in Manchester.

The warm reception from fans during last week's friendly against Leeds United in Dublin once again confirmed how important Fernandes is to the club. Ahead of the new Premier League season, Manchester United aim to ensure the stability of their project by keeping their captain.