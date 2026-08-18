Google Moves All Smartphone Production Out of China

Against the backdrop of major changes in the technology world, Google has announced plans to move the assembly of all its smartphone models entirely from China to other countries. According to ixbt.com, the company has warned its suppliers of plans to fully relocate production capacity outside China by 2027, as reported by Ixbt.com.

In recent years, Google has been rapidly expanding its facilities in Vietnam and India to reduce its dependence on China’s manufacturing supply chain. Nevertheless, a significant share of the corporation’s products is still assembled in China.

Successes in Vietnam and the Next Steps

According to sources familiar with the situation, this year Google successfully completed the research and development, engineering, and mass-production processes for its high-end Pixel phones in Vietnam. This further strengthened the company leadership’s decision to move all Pixel product lines completely out of China by 2027.

It is worth noting that Google will become the second major global brand to take this step. Samsung was previously the first giant to fully move its smartphone production out of China.

Market Factors and Logistics Advantages

According to a source close to the company, unlike Apple, Google does not sell its Pixel phones in the Chinese market. Therefore, the company faces no market pressure to maintain production in the country.

At the same time, operations in Vietnam are proceeding smoothly. Samsung had already established a comprehensive smartphone supply ecosystem in the country, giving Google the opportunity to make effective use of this existing infrastructure.