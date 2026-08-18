SpaceX Shareholder Structure Revealed: Alphabet Is the Largest External Investor

According to official data submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the largest external shareholders of Elon Musk’s SpaceX have been identified. As reported by ixbt.com, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has become the aerospace giant’s largest external investor, holding a stake worth billions of dollars. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to the documents, Alphabet owns approximately 551.2 million SpaceX shares, representing about 3.9% of the company’s total equity. Given SpaceX’s current valuation of around $1.95 trillion, the Google parent company’s stake is worth approximately $77.2 billion.

Other Major SpaceX Investors

Other major financial institutions also hold significant stakes in SpaceX, which continues to achieve major milestones in space exploration and satellite communications. In particular, investment firm Fidelity is the second-largest external investor, with 302 million shares, or 2.2%. This stake is currently worth nearly $42.4 billion.

Venture capital firm Gigafund completes the top three. The fund owns 171.8 million shares, or approximately 1.2% of the company’s equity. The market value of this stake is estimated at around $24 billion. Such major investments clearly demonstrate the enormous potential of the private space industry.

Elon Musk’s Role and Control at the Company

Despite external investors contributing billions of dollars, full control over SpaceX remains in the hands of its founder and CEO, Elon Musk. He owns approximately 42% of the company’s equity. At the same time, nearly 80% of the voting shares belong to Elon Musk, allowing him to make all major decisions regarding the company’s strategy and management on his own.

For context, Alphabet is a global technology giant that operates Google Search, the Android operating system, YouTube and other major technology services. Nevertheless, its stake in SpaceX is nearly 20 times smaller than Elon Musk’s personal holding. Even so, Alphabet’s strategic investment is a clear example of the close integration between the technology and space industries.