Changes in Chelsea ownership: Todd Boehly could sell his stake

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Changes in Chelsea ownership: Todd Boehly could sell his stake

Chelsea are set for the biggest changes to their ownership structure since the Roman Abramovich era. According to the Financial Times, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter are negotiating the sale of their stakes to Clearlake Capital, the club’s majority shareholder. If the deal goes through, the partnership that led to unprecedented spending and frequent managerial changes at Stamford Bridge could come to an end. Goal.com reports that.

The BlueCo consortium bought the London club for £2.5 billion in 2022. However, under the terms of the proposed new agreement, the club is reportedly valued at more than £5 billion. Clearlake Capital currently retains primary control with a 61.5% stake, while the remaining 38.5% is divided equally between Todd Boehly, Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

Ownership tensions and the stadium issue

The expected move comes after years of huge financial investment without Chelsea winning either the Premier League or the Champions League. Since May 2022, Chelsea have spent almost £1.5 billion on player transfers, but the team’s results have been inconsistent and managers have been changed frequently. Club sources have described the relationship between Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali and Boehly as professional, although talks over a potential buyout have continued for the past two years.

One of the main disagreements between the parties concerns the lack of agreement on plans to build a new stadium. Fans have also voiced their dissatisfaction with the complex ownership model, ticket prices and the multi-club structure operated by BlueCo. Against a backdrop of uncertainty at board level, the team is entering a new phase.

A radical shift in transfer policy

Under Xabi Alonso, who took charge of the team during the summer transfer window, Chelsea spent more than £300 million on new players and generated £143 million from player sales. The Spanish coach, who arrived after Liam Rosenior’s short spell, stressed that a high-level squad should not rely solely on talent.

According to Goal.com, the club signed experienced players Jordan Henderson, 36, and Danny Welbeck, 35, to implement this approach. The move signals a major shift in Chelsea’s transfer policy after the club spent hundreds of millions in recent seasons on young and inexperienced players.

ChelseaTodd BoehlyClearlake CapitalPremier LeagueTransfers
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