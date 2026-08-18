Chelsea sharply raises Pedro Neto’s transfer price

London club Chelsea has sharply increased the transfer value of its winger Pedro Neto, setting it at approximately £100 million. According to reports from Goal.com and the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are seriously interested in the player and have even reached an agreement on the terms of a personal contract. Goal.com reports that.

The 26-year-old Portugal international moved from Wolverhampton to Stamford Bridge in 2024 for £54 million. The situation surrounding him has intensified in the final weeks of the transfer window, and the London club’s management has nearly doubled his valuation in light of the latest market trends.

New trends in the transfer market

Club officials have attributed the price increase to other major transfers in Europe, particularly Real Madrid’s £120 million deal for Yan Diomande and the huge valuation of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who is attracting interest from Liverpool. These market changes have allowed Chelsea’s management to dictate its terms.

Although Premier League giants have been planning to sign the player for a long time, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have been the most active party in the negotiations. The Riyadh-based club are reportedly close to an agreement with the Portuguese winger on personal terms and have persuaded him to move to the Middle East.

A major blow for Europe’s giants

Nevertheless, the sum of around €60 million, or approximately £51 million, that Al-Hilal are expected to offer is well below Chelsea’s huge valuation. Even if the club decide to sell the player, finding a suitable replacement would be difficult with little time remaining before the transfer window closes.

This situation has significantly affected the plans of Manchester City and Arsenal. Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca had wanted to bring his former player into the team’s attack. Mikel Arteta had also planned to strengthen his wings, but Chelsea’s demands have led Arsenal to focus mainly on reinforcing their defence.

The financial power of the Saudi Pro League has once again changed the transfer plans of Europe’s leading clubs. Pedro Neto’s future is expected to become clearer in the coming days, while his agents have not yet made an official statement about a possible move to the Middle East.