World Cup 2026: Morocco defeat Netherlands on penalties

Another major sensation has occurred in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The Morocco national team defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to secure a place in the Round of 16.

With the match ending 1-1 after regulation and extra time, the African representatives were more clinical from the spot.

Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead

The first half of the match, held at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, remained goalless.

The deadlock was broken in the 72nd minute. Cody Gakpo scored a precise goal to put the Netherlands in the lead.

The European side seemed close to victory, but Morocco fought until the final minutes.

Diop equalized in the 90+1 minute

Morocco found their opportunity during stoppage time.

In the 90+1 minute, Diop found the back of the Netherlands net, bringing the score to 1-1.

Morocco's last-minute goal sent the game into extra time.

Neither team could determine a winner during extra time either.

Morocco prevailed in the penalty shootout

The fate of the match was decided in a penalty shootout.

The Moroccan players were more confident with their strikes, winning 3-2. Thus, the Netherlands bid farewell to the World Cup.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

Netherlands — Morocco — 1:1

Penalty shootout — 2:3

Goals: Gakpo, 72 — Diop, 90+1.

Morocco's next opponent is known

Morocco will face the Canada national team in the Round of 16.

Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 in the previous round.

Now the two teams will battle for a place in the quarterfinals.

Lineups

Netherlands: Verbruggen, van Hecke, van Dijk, Aké (Koppmainers, 71), Dumfries, Gravenberch (K. Timber, 86), de Jong (de Roon, 110), van de Ven (Hato, 86), Summerville, Gakpo (Kluivert, 113), Brobbey (Weghorst, 71).

Morocco: Bounou, Mazraoui, Riad (Salah-Eddine, 75), Diop, Hakimi, Bouaddi (Moubarak, 79), Aynawi, Hannus (Talbi, 87), Ounahi (Rahimi, 86), Dias (Yassin, 79), Sabiri.

Yellow Card: Diop, 47.

The African representative makes history again

With this victory, Morocco has eliminated another strong European team from the tournament. The team fought until the end, advancing to the next stage through mental resilience and composure in the penalties.

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