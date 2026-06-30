WC 2026. Round of 32. Germany – Paraguay 1:1 (3:4) (goals video)

Germany and Paraguay faced off in the third pairing of the Round of 32 at the World Cup.

No winner was decided during regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, luck favored the Latin American representatives. Havertz, Voltemade, and Tah failed to convert from the spot for Germany.

Thus, the 'German machine' lost in a 'lottery' for the first time in World Cup history.

Paraguay will now play the winner of the France – Sweden match in the Round of 16.

WC 2026. Round of 32

Germany – Paraguay 1:1

Penalty shootout — 3:4.

June 29, Foxborough.

Goals: Havertz (54) — Enciso (42).