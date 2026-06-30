WC 2026. Round of 32. Netherlands — Morocco 1:1 (2:3) (goals video)

·66·Sport
WC 2026. Round of 32. Netherlands — Morocco 1:1 (2:3) (goals video)

In the next pair of the Round of 32 at the World Cup, Netherlands and Morocco faced off.

No winner was determined during regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, luck favored the African representatives.

Thus, the Morocco national team will now play against Canada in the Round of 16.

WC 2026. Round of 32
Netherlands — Morocco 1:1
Penalty shootout — 2:3
Goals: Gakpo 72 — Diop 90+1.

NetherlandsMoroccoCanadaGakpo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan football pride Eldor Shomurodov turns 31Uzbekistan football pride Eldor Shomurodov turns 31Today, 12:44Jurgen Klopp gives unexpected answer about Germany national teamJurgen Klopp gives unexpected answer about Germany national teamToday, 12:34Manchester City Chairman makes key statement about MareskaManchester City Chairman makes key statement about MareskaToday, 12:28Eldor Shomurodov shares heartfelt thoughts after the World CupEldor Shomurodov shares heartfelt thoughts after the World CupToday, 12:22Striker Crisis at Chelsea Women: Who Will Replace Sam Kerr?Striker Crisis at Chelsea Women: Who Will Replace Sam Kerr?Today, 12:15Neuer reveals Germany's main problem after sensational defeatNeuer reveals Germany's main problem after sensational defeatToday, 12:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar