WC 2026. Round of 32. Netherlands — Morocco 1:1 (2:3) (goals video)

In the next pair of the Round of 32 at the World Cup, Netherlands and Morocco faced off.

No winner was determined during regular and extra time. In the penalty shootout, luck favored the African representatives.

Thus, the Morocco national team will now play against Canada in the Round of 16.

WC 2026. Round of 32

Netherlands — Morocco 1:1

Penalty shootout — 2:3

Goals: Gakpo 72 — Diop 90+1.