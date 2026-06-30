Honor X80 Pro Max Sets Sales Record: 11,000 mAh Battery

Competition between mid-range and budget segment representatives in the smartphone market has reached a new level. Honor's new Honor X80 Pro Max model recorded astonishing results on its very first day of sale, becoming one of the most sought-after Android devices of 2026. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, more than 45,000 units of the new smartphone were purchased on the first day of sales. Honor's product manager Pen Ye highly praised this indicator, noting that the Honor X80 Pro Max has become the absolute leader in first-day sales volume among all Android smartphones that debuted this year.

Unprecedented energy capacity and screen capabilities

The main reason for the device's popularity was its technical specifications, specifically the battery capacity. The Honor X80 Pro Max model is equipped with a massive 11,000 mAh battery. This figure is a record level for modern smartphones. The device supports 90 W fast charging technology and also has the ability to share energy with other gadgets (reverse charging) at 27 W.

According to the manufacturer, this power source allows the smartphone to conduct continuous live streaming for more than 26 hours. This is a particularly important aspect for content creators and travelers.

The smartphone's screen is also noteworthy: a 6.8-inch display operating at 1.5K (1280 x 2788) resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The most surprising part is that the maximum brightness of the screen reaches 10,000 nits, ensuring perfect image visibility even under direct sunlight.

Technical base and software

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor is responsible for the performance of the Honor X80 Pro Max. The device is offered to users in several configurations:

RAM: from 8 GB to 12 GB;

Storage: flash memory up to 512 GB;

Four different configuration options.

Regarding the camera, the device is equipped with a 50 megapixel main sensor with an optical image stabilization (OIS) system and an 8 megapixel front camera. The smartphone runs on the MagicOS 10.0 shell based on the Android 16 operating system. Additional conveniences include an NFC module, an infrared port, and high-quality stereo speakers.

The appearance of this model on the Uzbekistan market is expected to be ideal for users who value an affordable price and high autonomy. Currently, the final prices on the global market and regional sales dates are being clarified.