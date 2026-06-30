AI Economy: OKX Launches Platform Where Agents Hire Each Other

OKX, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has introduced an innovative marketplace designed for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. Through this platform, AI programs will not only serve humans but will be able to independently hire each other, pay for services, and build a mutual chain of trust (reputation). This step is being viewed as a significant strategic move toward a new "agent economy" in the tech world. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

This marketplace, named OKX AI, opened its doors to developers starting Tuesday. Approximately 50 service providers participated in the initial closed beta testing phase. The platform is based on technologies previously developed by OKX, allowing AI agents to manage digital wallets, make payments using stablecoins, and verify their identity on the blockchain network.

New Economic Model and Micropayments

OKX founder and CEO Star Xu, in an interview with TechCrunch, emphasized that the next decade will see the rise of "one-person companies" with annual revenues exceeding a million dollars. According to him, traditional financial infrastructure was built for humans, but a completely new system is necessary for autonomous programs. OKX aims to fill exactly this gap.

The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Haider Rafique, predicts that the "agent commerce" market will reach a trillion-dollar value within the next five years. The foundation of this market consists of micropayments, which are inconvenient for humans but highly suitable for programs. Thanks to blockchain technology, AI agents can perform transactions continuously 24 hours a day.

Among the platform's first partners are companies such as CertiK, which deals with security issues, and CoinAnk, which provides market data. For example, the CertiK service allows an AI agent to check the security of a crypto-wallet or token before performing a transaction. The GenLayer project provides the infrastructure for resolving contractual disputes between agents.

Security and Future Prospects

OKX representatives stated that all security measures used on the cryptocurrency exchange, including fraud detection and compliance systems, will be implemented in the new marketplace. This ensures that financial relations between AI agents remain transparent and secure.

This project is the next step in OKX's strategy to evolve from being just a trading platform into a comprehensive fintech company. With over 150 million users worldwide, the exchange believes that its future customers will be not only humans but also autonomously operating programs.

While giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are also developing their own AI agents, OKX has stepped in to serve as the financial bridge connecting them. This could open new global opportunities for developers in developing markets like Uzbekistan, as blockchain-based systems ignore geographical borders.