The 26 players of the Uzbekistan national football team who participated in the 2026 World Cup are expected to be gifted Malibu cars. No official decision has been announced yet.

A celebratory welcome ceremony for the players is planned for July 1 at 10:00 AM in Tashkent. The gifts may be presented during this event, although the full program and official details regarding the cars have not yet been disclosed.

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. The team, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, played against Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Group K.

The national team began the tournament on June 18 with a match against Colombia. In the match held in Mexico City, Uzbekistan lost 1:3. For Colombia, Daniel Muñoz scored in the 41st minute, Luis Díaz in the 66th, and Jhon Campas in the 90+9th minute. Abbosbek Fayzullayev equalized in the 61st minute, scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history.

In the second round, Uzbekistan faced Portugal and suffered a 0:5 defeat. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in this match. Other Portuguese goals were scored by Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão, with one additional goal recorded as an own goal.

In the final group match, Uzbekistan started well against the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a goal by Eldor Shomurodov in the 10th minute, assisted by Vladimir Mozgovoy. However, in the second half, Yoane Wissa scored a penalty in the 68th minute and another in the 90+1st, while Fiston Mayele scored in the 78th, leading Congo to a 3:1 victory.

Thus, Uzbekistan played three matches in the group and lost all three. The team scored two goals and conceded 11. Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov each scored one of the national team's first goals at the World Cup. Uzbekistan finished fourth in Group K with zero points. Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo advanced to the next stage.

Although the national team did not achieve a positive result, the players stepped onto the World Cup pitch for the first time in the country's history. The team will now begin preparations for the Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia next January.