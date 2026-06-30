Footballers Expected to be Rewarded with Malibu Cars

·4·Auto
Footballers Expected to be Rewarded with Malibu Cars

The 26 players of the Uzbekistan national football team who participated in the 2026 World Cup are expected to be gifted Malibu cars. No official decision has been announced yet.

A celebratory welcome ceremony for the players is planned for July 1 at 10:00 AM in Tashkent. The gifts may be presented during this event, although the full program and official details regarding the cars have not yet been disclosed.

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. The team, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, played against Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Group K.

The national team began the tournament on June 18 with a match against Colombia. In the match held in Mexico City, Uzbekistan lost 1:3. For Colombia, Daniel Muñoz scored in the 41st minute, Luis Díaz in the 66th, and Jhon Campas in the 90+9th minute. Abbosbek Fayzullayev equalized in the 61st minute, scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history.

In the second round, Uzbekistan faced Portugal and suffered a 0:5 defeat. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in this match. Other Portuguese goals were scored by Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão, with one additional goal recorded as an own goal.

In the final group match, Uzbekistan started well against the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a goal by Eldor Shomurodov in the 10th minute, assisted by Vladimir Mozgovoy. However, in the second half, Yoane Wissa scored a penalty in the 68th minute and another in the 90+1st, while Fiston Mayele scored in the 78th, leading Congo to a 3:1 victory.

Thus, Uzbekistan played three matches in the group and lost all three. The team scored two goals and conceded 11. Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov each scored one of the national team's first goals at the World Cup. Uzbekistan finished fourth in Group K with zero points. Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo advanced to the next stage.

Although the national team did not achieve a positive result, the players stepped onto the World Cup pitch for the first time in the country's history. The team will now begin preparations for the Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia next January.

Uzbekistan National TeamEldor ShomurodovAbbosbek FayzullayevVladimir MozgovoyWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
BEK
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Major Restriction on Vehicle Imports LiftedMajor Restriction on Vehicle Imports Lifted05.06, 21:52Lada Granta to be equipped with CVT like Lada VestaLada Granta to be equipped with CVT like Lada Vesta05.06, 16:58Cars in the UK Are Aging, but Buyers Still Fear High MileageCars in the UK Are Aging, but Buyers Still Fear High Mileage05.06, 15:25Lada Azimut to Feature World-Unique Front Window Heating SystemLada Azimut to Feature World-Unique Front Window Heating System05.06, 14:25Audi Unveils Nuvolari Supercar: 987 HP and Top Speed Over 350 km/hAudi Unveils Nuvolari Supercar: 987 HP and Top Speed Over 350 km/h05.06, 04:55Audi Unveils New V8 Hybrid Supercar to Replace R8Audi Unveils New V8 Hybrid Supercar to Replace R804.06, 23:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

New Lada Niva Legend Unveiled: More Powerful Engine and Updated Suspension
New Lada Niva Legend Unveiled: More Powerful Engine and Updated Suspension
Lada Azimut to Feature World-Unique Front Window Heating System
Lada Azimut to Feature World-Unique Front Window Heating System
3,000 Lada Azimut Units to Be Produced in 2026
3,000 Lada Azimut Units to Be Produced in 2026
Zeekr is no longer the leader: China's smartest cars announced
Zeekr is no longer the leader: China's smartest cars announced
Kia Seltos 2027 Unveiled: 190 HP and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Kia Seltos 2027 Unveiled: 190 HP and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Lada Niva Legend Production to Feature New Engine and Galvanized Body
Lada Niva Legend Production to Feature New Engine and Galvanized Body
Lada Azimut Equipped with Turbo Engine Before Sales Launch
Lada Azimut Equipped with Turbo Engine Before Sales Launch
Russian drivers are choosing Li Auto models over BMW
Russian drivers are choosing Li Auto models over BMW