Manchester United reaches final decision on Marcus Rashford

England's Manchester United has put an end to the uncertainty surrounding forward Marcus Rashford's future and decided to return him to the first team. The player, who has recently played on loan at other teams, will be fully involved in the team's training ahead of the new season. This decision was made after lengthy discussions between the club management and the coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information provided by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, club officials have completely rejected the option of sending Rashford on loan for a third time. The 28-year-old forward, who previously spent time on a temporary basis at Aston Villa and Spain's Barcelona, will now have the opportunity to revive his career at Old Trafford. It is said that all parties are currently open to the player's integration into the team.

Loan period ended

Manchester United management believes that sending the player on loan to another team again would not be in the club's interests. Rashford, who has gained experience in various leagues over the last 18 months, will return to the training base in Carrington next month. Head coach Michael Carrick intends to utilize the forward's capabilities in the plans for the new season.

The club's financial situation also influenced this decision. As a result of measures taken to reduce costs, Manchester United has escaped the pressure to urgently sell or loan out its players. This provides the technical staff with more freedom and flexibility in shaping the squad.

Transfer difficulties and the player's wishes

Completing a full transfer for Rashford is proving difficult for several reasons. Firstly, he has a long-term contract with the club valid until June 2028. Secondly, the player's high salary and personal demands are a burden for many aspiring clubs. According to Goal.com, Barcelona has no intention of buying him, and other foreign clubs are not prestigious enough to interest the player.

Furthermore, Marcus Rashford himself does not wish to move to rival teams in the Premier League. Manchester United remains the priority for him. In the current situation, continuing the partnership is seen as the most optimal path for both parties. Unless unexpected offers arise, Rashford will defend the colors of the "Red Devils" in the new season.

This return is expected to intensify competition in Manchester United's attacking line. Fans and experts hope that Rashford will return to his previous sporting form at the club where he was raised. The atmosphere within the club and the management's trust will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the player's psychological state.