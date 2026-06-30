Lionel Messi and Tom Holland star in new Spider-Man movie ad

·39·Sport
Lionel Messi and Tom Holland star in new Spider-Man movie ad

Living legend of the football world and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has appeared in an unexpected role. The Argentina national team and Inter Miami forward took part in a special promo video for the new Marvel blockbuster, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". This collaboration has caused a real sensation on social networks. Goal.com reports on this.

In the short video presented by Sony Pictures, Lionel Messi meets Hollywood star Tom Holland on the streets of New York. According to Goal.com, the plot shows Peter Parker, played by Holland, sitting in a cafe when he suddenly spots the football star and, in his astonishment, trips over his own feet. Messi, in turn, reveals that he has been searching for "Spider-Man" himself using a special device.

This creative advertising campaign is being hailed as a unique collaboration between the worlds of football and cinema. At the end of the video, Peter Parker puts on his suit and takes the honorary forward on a journey across the city skyline. Such large-scale marketing projects usually serve to attract fans' attention ahead of World Cups and major premieres.

Where football and cinema intersect

Although Lionel Messi is currently participating in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Argentina national team, he still finds time to collaborate with global brands. Tom Holland is busy promoting his fourth solo film in the Marvel universe. Interestingly, the British actor is not indifferent to football; during a recent visit to Madrid, he called Barcelona star Lamine Yamal a "real Spider-Man" for his agility.

Additionally, Holland specifically praised Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez for celebrating a goal in a "spider" style. The actor is currently preparing not only for Marvel projects but also for a new project titled "The Odyssey" by director Christopher Nolan, which demonstrates how tight his work schedule is.

Lionel Messi's appearance in this video proves once again that he has become not just an athlete, but a global cultural icon. This crossover is naturally interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as both Messi and Marvel characters have a large audience in the country. As the film's premiere approaches, Sony Pictures continues to intrigue fans with the question, "Who's next?"

Lionel MessiTom HollandSpider-ManMarvelFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Major changes in the Netherlands national team: Van Dijk and Koeman expected to leaveMajor changes in the Netherlands national team: Van Dijk and Koeman expected to leaveToday, 20:30Jude Bellingham wants to try himself as the new James BondJude Bellingham wants to try himself as the new James BondToday, 18:51Wayne Rooney Urges Harry Kane to Return to Manchester UnitedWayne Rooney Urges Harry Kane to Return to Manchester UnitedToday, 17:34Manchester United reaches final decision on Marcus RashfordManchester United reaches final decision on Marcus RashfordToday, 17:17Barcelona Women's star Salma Paralluelo leaves the clubBarcelona Women's star Salma Paralluelo leaves the clubToday, 17:15Baena opens up about difficult times after clash with ValverdeBaena opens up about difficult times after clash with ValverdeToday, 15:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar