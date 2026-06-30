Lionel Messi and Tom Holland star in new Spider-Man movie ad

Living legend of the football world and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has appeared in an unexpected role. The Argentina national team and Inter Miami forward took part in a special promo video for the new Marvel blockbuster, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". This collaboration has caused a real sensation on social networks. Goal.com reports on this.

In the short video presented by Sony Pictures, Lionel Messi meets Hollywood star Tom Holland on the streets of New York. According to Goal.com, the plot shows Peter Parker, played by Holland, sitting in a cafe when he suddenly spots the football star and, in his astonishment, trips over his own feet. Messi, in turn, reveals that he has been searching for "Spider-Man" himself using a special device.

This creative advertising campaign is being hailed as a unique collaboration between the worlds of football and cinema. At the end of the video, Peter Parker puts on his suit and takes the honorary forward on a journey across the city skyline. Such large-scale marketing projects usually serve to attract fans' attention ahead of World Cups and major premieres.

Where football and cinema intersect

Although Lionel Messi is currently participating in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Argentina national team, he still finds time to collaborate with global brands. Tom Holland is busy promoting his fourth solo film in the Marvel universe. Interestingly, the British actor is not indifferent to football; during a recent visit to Madrid, he called Barcelona star Lamine Yamal a "real Spider-Man" for his agility.

Additionally, Holland specifically praised Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez for celebrating a goal in a "spider" style. The actor is currently preparing not only for Marvel projects but also for a new project titled "The Odyssey" by director Christopher Nolan, which demonstrates how tight his work schedule is.

Lionel Messi's appearance in this video proves once again that he has become not just an athlete, but a global cultural icon. This crossover is naturally interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as both Messi and Marvel characters have a large audience in the country. As the film's premiere approaches, Sony Pictures continues to intrigue fans with the question, "Who's next?"