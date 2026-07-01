WC 2026: Norway defeat Côte d'Ivoire to reach Round of 16

·8·Sport
WC 2026: Norway defeat Côte d'Ivoire to reach Round of 16

Norway and Côte d'Ivoire faced off in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. In a tense and hard-fought encounter, the Scandinavians secured a 2-1 victory to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland scored for Norway, while Diallo netted the sole goal for the African side.

Nusa opens the scoring

Both teams played cautiously from the opening minutes. While Côte d'Ivoire relied on physical strength and quick counter-attacks, Norway attempted to break through the opponent's defense via ball possession and positional play.

In the 39th minute, the Europeans capitalized on their opportunity. Antonio Nusa scored with a precise strike, putting Norway ahead.

The first half ended with a minimal advantage for the Scandinavians.

Diallo restores the intrigue

Côte d'Ivoire increased their attacking pressure in the second half. The African team intensified the onslaught, creating several dangerous situations around the opponent's penalty area.

In the 74th minute, Diallo, who came on as a substitute, equalized. Following his goal, the match became even more exciting, and the outcome remained uncertain until the final minutes.

Haaland scores the decisive goal

The Norwegian team continued to attack even after the equalizer. In the 86th minute, the Scandinavian leader Erling Haaland made his mark.

The striker remained composed in a critical situation, scoring the goal that secured the victory for his team. In the remaining time, Côte d'Ivoire tried to equalize again, but the Norwegian defense maintained the lead.

Next opponent: Brazil

Thus, the Norway national team has advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The Scandinavians will now face one of the tournament favorites, Brazil, in the next stage.

This match is expected to be a serious test for Norway. Leaders such as Haaland, Ødegaard, and Nusa will remain the team's main hopes in the clash against Brazil.

WC 2026. Round of 32

Côte d'Ivoire 1:2 Norway

Goals: Diallo, 74 — Nusa, 39, Haaland, 86.

Côte d'Ivoire: Fofana, Konan, Kossounou, Duye, Agbadou, Kessie, Sangare, Olay, Bonny, Diomande, Pepe.

Norway: Nyuland, Ajer, Wolfe, Pedersen, Heggem, Berg, Berge, Ødegaard, Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Norway showed great character in an important game. Now, Brazil awaits — an opponent that does not forgive mistakes.

NorwayIvory CoastAntonio NusaErling Haaland
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