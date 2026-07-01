Three Crucial Play-off Matches Today at World Cup 2026

The play-off battles are heating up at the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Today, July 1, and the night of July 2, three more matches of the Round of 32 will take place.

The schedule features England vs. DR Congo, Belgium vs. Senegal, and USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. All matches will be broadcast according to Tashkent time.

DR Congo prepares a serious challenge for England

The first match of the day begins at 21:00 Tashkent time. One of the tournament favorites, the England national team, will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While the English appear superior in squad depth and individual skill, DR Congo stood out on their road to the play-offs with physical strength, a disciplined defense, and rapid counter-attacks.

The Congolese camp is confident that by exploiting certain weaknesses in England's game, they can create the next sensation of the tournament. The winner of this pairing will face Mexico in the Round of 16.

No room for error in the Belgium vs. Senegal clash

The match between the Belgium and Senegal national teams will kick off on July 2 at 01:00 Tashkent time.

Belgium enters as the favorite, having been one of the teams to navigate the group stage confidently. However, the Senegal coaching staff emphasized that they view the play-offs as a new tournament and have learned from previous mistakes.

After difficult group stage results, the African side restored their confidence by defeating Iraq 5-0. Therefore, Belgium can expect a sharp match rich in physical battles.

USA to host Bosnia on home soil

The final match of the day will take place at 05:00 Tashkent time. One of the hosts, the USA national team, will test their strength against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Americans will seek to utilize their home advantage and fan support. Bosnia is expected to resist the hosts through the disciplined play and physicality characteristic of European football.

The winners of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium vs. Senegal pairings will face each other in the Round of 16.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32 matches

July 1, Tashkent time:

21:00 — England vs. DR Congo

Night of July 2:

01:00 — Belgium vs. Senegal

05:00 — USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the play-off stage of the World Cup, the cost of every mistake is now very high. The losing team leaves the tournament, while the winner continues the fight for the trophy.