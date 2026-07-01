Three Crucial Play-off Matches Today at World Cup 2026

·41·Sport
Three Crucial Play-off Matches Today at World Cup 2026

The play-off battles are heating up at the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Today, July 1, and the night of July 2, three more matches of the Round of 32 will take place.

The schedule features England vs. DR Congo, Belgium vs. Senegal, and USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. All matches will be broadcast according to Tashkent time.

DR Congo prepares a serious challenge for England

The first match of the day begins at 21:00 Tashkent time. One of the tournament favorites, the England national team, will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While the English appear superior in squad depth and individual skill, DR Congo stood out on their road to the play-offs with physical strength, a disciplined defense, and rapid counter-attacks.

The Congolese camp is confident that by exploiting certain weaknesses in England's game, they can create the next sensation of the tournament. The winner of this pairing will face Mexico in the Round of 16.

No room for error in the Belgium vs. Senegal clash

The match between the Belgium and Senegal national teams will kick off on July 2 at 01:00 Tashkent time.

Belgium enters as the favorite, having been one of the teams to navigate the group stage confidently. However, the Senegal coaching staff emphasized that they view the play-offs as a new tournament and have learned from previous mistakes.

After difficult group stage results, the African side restored their confidence by defeating Iraq 5-0. Therefore, Belgium can expect a sharp match rich in physical battles.

USA to host Bosnia on home soil

The final match of the day will take place at 05:00 Tashkent time. One of the hosts, the USA national team, will test their strength against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Americans will seek to utilize their home advantage and fan support. Bosnia is expected to resist the hosts through the disciplined play and physicality characteristic of European football.

The winners of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium vs. Senegal pairings will face each other in the Round of 16.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32 matches

July 1, Tashkent time:

21:00 — England vs. DR Congo

Night of July 2:

01:00 — Belgium vs. Senegal

05:00 — USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the play-off stage of the World Cup, the cost of every mistake is now very high. The losing team leaves the tournament, while the winner continues the fight for the trophy.

EnglandBelgiumMexicoSenegalBosnia and Herzegovina
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal: "France is not stronger than us, we will win the World Cup"Lamine Yamal: "France is not stronger than us, we will win the World Cup"Today, 12:35Borussia Gladbach Interested in Jahongir O‘rozovBorussia Gladbach Interested in Jahongir O‘rozovToday, 12:30WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off MatchesWC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off MatchesToday, 12:19Cristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup Play-off Streak: Can the Legend Break the Unpleasant TraditionCristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup Play-off Streak: Can the Legend Break the Unpleasant TraditionToday, 12:17Kylian Mbappe Breaks Legendary Ronaldo's Record: France in Quarter-FinalsKylian Mbappe Breaks Legendary Ronaldo's Record: France in Quarter-FinalsToday, 12:13Mexico defeat Ecuador to reach the Round of 16Mexico defeat Ecuador to reach the Round of 16Today, 11:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar