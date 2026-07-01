Cristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup Play-off Streak: Can the Legend Break the Unpleasant Tradition

While Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest goalscorers in football history, has conquered almost every peak during his incredible career, he still fails to deliver the expected results in the decisive moments of the World Cups. Although the Portuguese star made history as the first player to score in six different World Cups, his statistics in the knockout stages appear surprisingly empty. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

To date, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 10 goals in World Cup tournaments. With this figure, he ranks eleventh among the all-time top scorers. However, it is noteworthy that all these goals were scored only in group stage matches. In eight knockout games he appeared in, the forward has failed to score a single goal.

Historical success and knockout stage failure

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany. At the time, he became the youngest goalscorer in Portugal's history by scoring a penalty against Iran. Although Portugal reached the semi-finals in that tournament, the young Ronaldo remained silent in four knockout matches. Since he was a winger rather than a center-forward at the time, this situation was not harshly criticized by the public.

However, the tournament in Germany is remembered for the controversies surrounding Ronaldo's character. After his Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney was sent off in the quarter-final match against England, Ronaldo's wink toward his substitute bench caused a huge sensation in the English press. Stars like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard assessed this action as unsportsmanlike at the time.

A new opportunity and the test against Croatia

Now, the Portugal national team is preparing to take the field against Croatia. For Cristiano Ronaldo, this is not just another game, but an opportunity to put an end to his "black tradition" in the playoffs. While his physical condition and work ethic remain at a high level, fans and experts view his ability to save the team in the most critical moments with skepticism.

Ronaldo has broken numerous records throughout his career. Recently, he was recognized as the only player to score in six different major tournaments. However, the dream of lifting the World Cup trophy and scoring in the knockout stages remains unfulfilled. The upcoming match against Croatia is expected to provide answers to these questions.

In conclusion, for a phenomenal player like Cristiano Ronaldo, the goal-less streak in the playoffs casts a shadow over his legacy. If he can break this streak, he will not only enrich his statistics but also remove the biggest obstacle on Portugal's path to the world throne.