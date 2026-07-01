WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off Matches

Three more crucial matches will take place in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. England faces DR Congo, Belgium takes on Senegal, and one of the hosts, USA, battles Bosnia and Herzegovina for a spot in the next round.

On paper, there is a favorite in all three pairings. However, in play-off battles, a single mistake can end an entire World Cup — Germany and Netherlands have already reminded us of this the hard way.

England vs DR Congo: It won't be easy for the favorite

England is considered the clear favorite for this match. The Opta model estimates the English side's probability of winning in regular time at 73.9%. However, DR Congo's disciplined defense could pose a serious problem for Thomas Tuchel's team.

Sebastian Desabre's pupils mainly use a 5-3-2 formation in the tournament, attempting to keep opponents away from the penalty area. The Congolese have conceded only two goals in total against Portugal, Colombia, and Denmark.

Reece James and Jarell Quansah will miss out for England due to injury. Declan Rice returns to the squad, and Bukayo Saka is ready to participate in the match.

DR Congo is expected to defend deep initially and launch counter-attacks via Yoane Wissa and fast wingers. If England doesn't score early, the match could remain locked for a long time.

Prediction: England — DR Congo 2:0

Predicted winner: England

Confidence level: 75 percent

Additional bet: Under 3.5 goals in the match.

Belgium vs Senegal: The most balanced match of the day

Belgium is the favorite in this match, but the gap between the teams is not as large as in the first pairing. Some bookmaker odds place the Belgians' probability of winning in regular time at around 45–46%.

Belgium ended the group stage with a massive 5:1 victory over New Zealand. Rudi Garcia has almost a full squad at his disposal, with Jeremy Doku and Zeno Debast also returning to the team.

Senegal lost to France and Norway in the group, but secured their play-off spot by crushing Iraq 5:0 in the decisive match. The African team will operate without starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal's fast counter-attacks and physical superiority could cause difficulties for Belgium's older leaders. Nevertheless, the individual skill of players like Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Leandro Trossard is likely to be the deciding factor.

Prediction: Belgium — Senegal 2:1

Predicted winner: Belgium

Confidence level: 58 percent

Additional bet: Both teams to score.

USA vs Bosnia: Great opportunity for the hosts

The USA national team is considered the clear favorite in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bookmaker odds estimate the hosts' probability of winning in regular time at approximately 73%.

The Americans finished first in the group and will rely on the support of their home fans. The team's main weapons are Christian Pulisic's creativity and the active movements of Sergino Dest and Antone Robinson along the wings.

Bosnia usually defends in a compact 4-4-2 formation, emphasizing counter-attacks and aerial duels. Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic can pose a threat in the opponent's penalty area, but the team has lacked consistency in scoring during the tournament.

USA is expected to control more of the ball. If Bosnia can withstand the initial pressure, the match will intensify, but the hosts' speed and squad depth should ultimately provide the advantage.

Prediction: USA — Bosnia and Herzegovina 2:1

Predicted winner: USA

Confidence level: 72 percent

Additional bet: USA to score first.

Daily overall prediction

The most reliable choices for the matches are England and USA advancing to the next stage. The Belgium vs Senegal match is the most complex pairing of the day and could yield an unexpected result.

Expected results:

England — DR Congo — 2:0

Belgium — Senegal — 2:1

USA — Bosnia and Herzegovina — 2:1

According to the predictions, England, Belgium, and USA will advance to the round of 16. But football writes its own script — and sometimes the author is a cruel troll.