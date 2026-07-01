Borussia Gladbach Interested in Jahongir O‘rozov

Although Uzbekistan's participation in the 2026 World Cup ended in the group stage, the performances of some players caught the attention of European clubs.

One of the young defenders who showcased his potential at the Mundial was Jahongir O‘rozov. According to the prestigious German publication Kicker, Borussia Mönchengladbach is showing interest in the Dinamo player.

O‘rozov among Borussia's targets

The Kicker report noted that the 22-year-old center-back is one of several players linked to the Mönchengladbach club. So far, there is no information regarding an official offer or an agreement between the parties. Therefore, it is more accurate to view this news as serious interest rather than a completed transfer.

Borussia plans to strengthen its central defense ahead of the new season. The German club is scouting young, physically strong players who can perform multiple defensive roles and have potential for future development.

Standing 190 cm tall and being left-footed, O‘rozov is seen as a candidate who fits these requirements. Transfermarkt lists his primary position as a center-back.

World Cup could open doors to Europe

The Uzbekistan national team did not achieve the expected results in matches against Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, the Mundial became an opportunity for young players to showcase themselves on an international level.

Jahongir O‘rozov gained attention in the matches he played for the national team through his physical duels, aerial battles, and transitions from defense to attack.

The World Cup serves as a massive showcase for top-league scouts. A few reliable performances can drastically change a player's position in the transfer market. The news regarding O‘rozov is likely one of the first results of this process.

The journey from Bunyodkor to Turkey

Jahongir O‘rozov is a product of the Bunyodkor football academy. After proving himself in the capital club's first team, he moved to the Turkish club Eyüpspor in 2023.

Turkish Football Federation records show that his contract with Eyüpspor began in August 2023 and was later terminated by mutual consent.

The player played on loan at Dinamo Samarkand in 2024. Later, he joined the club permanently.

According to Transfermarkt, O‘rozov has been a full-fledged Dinamo player since February 25, 2025. His current contract runs until December 31, 2027.

Performance in the national team

Jahongir O‘rozov has also played for Uzbekistan's various youth national teams. After gaining experience in international youth tournaments, he was called up to the senior national team.

The Transfermarkt database shows that the defender has made six appearances for the Uzbekistan senior national team and scored one goal.

Fabio Cannavaro giving the young player a chance at the Mundial could start a new chapter in his career. The interest from a Bundesliga club following the World Cup shows that this decision was not in vain.

Player valued at 600,000 euros

The Transfermarkt portal estimates Jahongir O‘rozov's current transfer value at 600,000 euros. His market value was last updated on May 13, 2026.

However, participation in the World Cup and interest from European clubs could increase the player's real transfer price. The contract with Dinamo until the end of 2027 also gives the Samarkand club a favorable position in negotiations.

If Borussia turns its interest into an official offer, the transfer fee is likely to be higher than the Transfermarkt valuation.

Bundesliga would be a big step for O‘rozov

Moving to Borussia Mönchengladbach could be the biggest step in Jahongir O‘rozov's career.

The German league is characterized by high speed, intense physical battles, and a strong focus on developing young players. This environment could help the Uzbek defender grow further tactically and technically.

At the same time, adapting to Europe, competing for a spot in the starting lineup, and accepting new football demands will not be easy. Regular playing time will be as important for O‘rozov as the transfer itself.

So far, there is no news of negotiations or an official offer. But the mere mention of Jahongir O‘rozov's name in a prestigious publication like Kicker means his actions at the World Cup did not go unnoticed.

Uzbekistan's World Cup journey has ended, but for some players, a new path toward Europe may be just beginning.