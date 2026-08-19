Mourinho Reveals Details of His Secret Conversation with Vinícius

Real MadridThe biggest intrigue surrounding Real Madrid, discussed for months, has finally come to an end: the team’s biggest star, Vinícius Júnior, has signed a new long-term deal with the Royal Club. Madrid head coach José Mourinho has revealed for the first time what personal advice and influential conversation lay behind the Brazilian forward’s decision to stay at the club — what kept Vini in Madrid?

“You’ll only realize it after you leave”: Mourinho’s open admission

Appearing on Spain’s popular El Chiringuito show, José Mourinho emotionally recounted what he told the player during the decisive stage of negotiations:

“Did Vini extend his contract because of me? No, no. Of course, I spoke to him openly. I told him: ‘Vini, you only know Madrid. Only after you leave will you understand how huge this club is and what you gave up. Don’t leave—it isn’t worth it!’ He has found himself here; he is where he belongs,” said José Mourinho.

Vinícius Júnior’s new contract and key figures

Metric Contract and player details Player / Age Vinícius Júnior (26, winger) Club Real Madrid (Spain) New contract length Until summer 2032 Previous contract Ran until 2027 Main contender Arsenal (London club, showing serious interest)

Arsenal’s interest and the ambitious plan through 2032

With the 26-year-old Brazilian star’s current deal nearing its expiration, Arsenal had begun making serious efforts to sign him. However, thanks to Mourinho’s psychological approach, the club leadership’s determination and lengthy negotiations, Vinícius decided to remain in Madrid and dedicate the prime years of his career directly through 2032 to Real Madrid.

Do you think Vinícius Júnior made the right decision by staying in Madrid until 2032, or would it have been more exciting for him to test himself in the Premier League?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this good news with all Real Madrid fans!