Mikel Arteta wants to repeat historic achievement with Arsenal

·3·Sport
Mikel Arteta wants to repeat historic achievement with Arsenal

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is preparing to achieve the historic feat of winning the English Premier League title in consecutive seasons. In an interview with TalkSPORT, the Spanish coach said that defending the title for the first time in the club’s history had become the team’s main objective. Goal.com reports .

After claiming the English crown last season following a 22-year wait, the Gunners intend to strengthen their dominance. In Premier League history, only managerial legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have managed to defend the title twice in a row. Arteta wants to join that elite group.

A new era after Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s departure after a decade in charge of Manchester City has dramatically changed the competitive landscape of English football. For Arteta, who previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant, the end of their intense tactical clashes brings a unique set of emotions.

“You know how much of a headache and how much hard work I have put in over the last six or seven years to reach his level. He has been an absolute source of inspiration, left an eternal mark on this league and pushed all of us to become better,” Arteta said of his former mentor.

Transfer market activity

Arsenal have already signed Bruno Guimarães for £75 million during the summer transfer window. However, Mikel Arteta did not rule out further activity, saying the club’s transfer business was not yet finished and that options to strengthen the attack were being considered.

With Leandro Trossard having left the club and questions remaining over Gabriel Martinelli’s future, Arsenal are searching for a new winger. Liverpool target Bradley Barcola is reportedly also on the London club’s radar.

Arteta said he was pleased with the board’s support and that the team would continue developing its internal resources while remaining open to signing suitable talents if they became available. The coach, who highlighted the Premier League’s unpredictable complexity, hopes to conclude the transfer window positively.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaFootball
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