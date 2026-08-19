Arsenal Board Comments on Possible Transfers of Academy Graduates

Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick has not ruled out the possibility of selling the club’s talented academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri in the final days of the transfer window. In an interview with the BBC, the London club’s chief executive said it was ready to consider suitable offers for its academy graduates, which could give Mikel Arteta’s team the financial flexibility to sign new players. Goal.com reports .

Although the Gunners have signed players such as Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimarães to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window, head coach Mikel Arteta intends to improve the team further. In particular, providing defensive cover following William Saliba’s injury and adding another player to the attack remain priorities. For this reason, the club has not ruled out raising significant funds by selling its homegrown young stars.

The Transfer Market and Main Contenders

Among the team’s young talents, Ethan Nwaneri is considered the player most likely to leave after he was left out of the squad for the Community Shield match against Manchester City. Nevertheless, Myles Lewis-Skelly delivered an outstanding performance in central midfield in that game and earned praise from experts. The England youth international is currently attracting interest from several of Arsenal’s main Premier League rivals.

In particular, reports in the media claim that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Myles Lewis-Skelly, whose transfer value is estimated at £45 million. This is forcing the London club’s board to seek a balance between its financial interests and the young player’s future.

The Board’s Official Position

Richard Garlick said the club was not actively looking to sell its young players but would be ready to negotiate if an offer arrived that benefited both the player and the club. “Myles had an excellent end to last season and start to the current campaign, and we are delighted with him. Ethan has also had an excellent pre-season”, the club’s chief executive said.

The Arsenal chief also added that the club was rightly proud of its academy’s achievements. According to Garlick, fans always want to see academy graduates wear the first-team shirt, take to the pitch and contribute to the team’s victories, which is why every transfer decision is made with careful consideration.