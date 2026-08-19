Kylian Mbappe Under Fire: Reasons and Analysis

According to Goal.com, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring record since the start of the season, yet he is facing unusual criticism from experts and fans. Despite the Frenchman’s outstanding results in his first seasons, he is under immense pressure because of the exceptionally high expectations at the Spanish giants. Goal.com reports this.

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe joined the Madrid club in 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent and immediately made his mark in attack. Although he had previously been accustomed to playing mainly on the left wing, he scored 44 goals as a centre-forward, won the Golden Boot and silenced his doubters.

Real Madrid and the Pressure-Cooker Environment

At Real Madrid, however, individual achievements alone are not enough. Although the team has won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the major trophies and the long-awaited Ballon d’Or have yet to come Mbappe’s way. At the same time, his former club Paris Saint-Germain’s consecutive Champions League victories are creating a degree of psychological pressure for the player himself.

Kylian Mbappe’s overall record for the Madrid club is impressive. He has scored 86 goals in 103 appearances, matching the record of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Madrid in 2009. Cristiano Ronaldo later scored 450 goals in total and made history by netting more than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons.

Experts’ Views and the Team Situation

In an interview with Goal.com, former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman shared his thoughts on the partnership between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. According to him, the players become genuine leaders and superstars on the pitch when playing individually, but when they operate together, the team has been unable to win trophies at the required level.

As Steve McManaman pointed out, at a giant club like Real Madrid, the principle is always “victory or disaster.” If major rivals such as Barcelona win every trophy and prevail in the final, it is viewed as a real catastrophe in Madrid. That is why Mbappe remains the target of intense criticism despite his individual goalscoring record.