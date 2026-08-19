Shakira launches multimillion-dollar initiative for children affected by 7.4-magnitude earthquake

Colombian superstar Shakira will help rebuild educational institutions in the Chocó region affected by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on August 10.

In partnership with philanthropist Howard Graham Buffett, Shakira will take part in a project to rebuild 10 schools damaged by the earthquake.

The initiative will also contribute to the restoration of the Chocó University of Technology.

An initial $1.25 million will be allocated to the project.

Shakira particularly emphasized the importance of education in recovery efforts following natural disasters.

In the singer’s view, children should not lose access to education because of the earthquake’s consequences.

The initiative is expected to rebuild schools for thousands of students in Chocó and enable them to continue their education.