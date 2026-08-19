José Mourinho Reveals How He Stopped Vinícius Júnior From Joining Arsenal

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José Mourinho Reveals How He Stopped Vinícius Júnior From Joining Arsenal

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho shared his thoughts on persuading Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior to stay at the club and extend his contract. The story caused a major stir in the football world, as the player’s existing deal was nearing its conclusion and representatives of the Premier League had tried to take advantage of the situation. This was reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Vinícius Júnior’s existing contract with the Madrid club had entered its final 12 months, while negotiations between the parties had slowed somewhat during the winter. Seeking to take immediate advantage of the situation, English champions Arsenal contacted the player’s representatives and hoped to complete the transfer. Mikel Arteta wanted to strengthen his team’s attack with the Brazilian talent.

Mourinho’s Decisive Conversation

In an interview with El Chiringuito, José Mourinho discussed his role in convincing the player to stay in Madrid. The Portuguese coach stressed that the contract extension was not solely his achievement, but also reflected the player’s genuine attachment to Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, the head coach admitted that he had held a direct and open conversation with the player. Recalling what he told Vinícius, Mourinho said he explained that leaving the club made no sense.

Leaving Was Not Worth It

José Mourinho recalled telling the player: “Vini, where do you want to go? You have only been in Brazil and you only know Real Madrid... You only understand Real Madrid when you leave it. When you go, you will realize what the real Real Madrid is. Don’t leave; it isn’t worth it.”

The player ultimately signed a new contract lasting nearly six years and will remain at the Spanish giant until 2032. José Mourinho added that the team’s overall development, working environment and the players’ commitment had positively influenced Vinícius’s decision.

José MourinhoVinícius JúniorReal MadridArsenalTransfer
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